Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,096 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 476,832 in the last 365 days.

Petition Summary on Redistricting Is Rejected Due to Lack of Clarity and Accuracy

(COLUMBUS, Ohio) — The Ohio Attorney General’s Office has rejected the petition summary of a proposed state constitutional amendment that would modify the legislative redistricting process.

The initiative – titled “An amendment to replace the current politician-run redistricting process with a citizen-led commission required to create fair state legislative and congressional districts through a more open and independent system” – was submitted on Aug. 14, 2023. It seeks to repeal Articles XI and XIX of the Ohio Constitution and introduce an Article XX.

The attorney general’s role in the petition process is to determine whether the language submitted both fairly and truthfully summarizes the proposed statute or constitutional amendment. The summary language failed to meet this requirement.

The decision underscores the importance of precise, comprehensive and unbiased summaries to enable voters to make informed decisions. The rejection letter can be accessed here.

MEDIA CONTACT:
Hannah Hundley: 614-906-9113

-30-

You just read:

Petition Summary on Redistricting Is Rejected Due to Lack of Clarity and Accuracy

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more