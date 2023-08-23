Petition Summary on Redistricting Is Rejected Due to Lack of Clarity and Accuracy

(COLUMBUS, Ohio) — The Ohio Attorney General’s Office has rejected the petition summary of a proposed state constitutional amendment that would modify the legislative redistricting process.

The initiative – titled “An amendment to replace the current politician-run redistricting process with a citizen-led commission required to create fair state legislative and congressional districts through a more open and independent system” – was submitted on Aug. 14, 2023. It seeks to repeal Articles XI and XIX of the Ohio Constitution and introduce an Article XX.

The attorney general’s role in the petition process is to determine whether the language submitted both fairly and truthfully summarizes the proposed statute or constitutional amendment. The summary language failed to meet this requirement.

The decision underscores the importance of precise, comprehensive and unbiased summaries to enable voters to make informed decisions. The rejection letter can be accessed here.

Hannah Hundley: 614-906-9113

