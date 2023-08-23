FDA warns that abuse and misuse of the nasal decongestant propylhexedrine causes serious harm

In response to increasing reports of abuse and misuse of propylhexedrine, we reviewed several sources of data. These included calls to U.S. poison control centers, case reports submitted to FDA and published in the medical literature, cases presenting to U.S. emergency departments participating in NEISS-CADES, and an observational study.

Using data from the American Association of Poison Control Centers-National Poison Data System (AAPCC-NPDS), we identified 460 cases involving propylhexedrine abuse or misuse between January 1, 2000, and December 31, 2019. Poison control centers define misuse as the intentional, improper use for a reason other than self-harm or for achieving a psychotropic effect. Annual case numbers increased after 2011, with a sharp rise starting in 2015. They involved individuals 12 to 68 years, and most were males. Most cases (n=345, 75 percent) involved abuse or misuse of propylhexedrine alone. Ingestion was the most common route of exposure, followed by inhalation and injection. When more than one substance was involved (n=115, 25 percent), frequent co-exposures included cold and cough medicines, alcohol, antidepressants, opioids, sedatives/hypnotics/antipsychotics, and a variety of stimulants and street drugs. The most frequent clinical effects were tachycardia, agitation, hypertension, mydriasis, nausea, chest pain, tremor, hallucinations/delusions, diaphoresis, confusion, and vomiting. Frequently recommended and/or performed therapies for single-substance propylhexedrine abuse or misuse included benzodiazepines, intravenous fluids, sedation, charcoal, and oxygen. Among the 460 calls, 21 had adverse effects that were life-threatening, 13 of which resulted in intensive care unit admissions.

A search of the FDA Adverse Event Reporting System (FAERS) database from January 1969 through January 31, 2020, and the National Electronic Injury Surveillance System-Cooperative Adverse Event Surveillance Project (NEISS-CADES)1-5 from January 1, 2016, through December 31, 2018, identified 60 U.S. cases, of serious adverse events related to propylhexedrine abuse, misuse, dependence, or withdrawal, 53 from FAERS and 7 from NEISS-CADES. Among the 60 cases, there were 57 cases of abuse, 18 cases of dependence, three cases of withdrawal, and one case of misuse. The majority of these 60 cases involved males (n=55, 92 percent) and adults 18 to 65 years (n=40, 66 percent). Among the 53 FAERS cases, oral ingestion (n=19, 36 percent) and intravenous (IV) injection (n=13, 25 percent) were the most common routes of exposure, and other routes included intranasal inhalation (n=3, 6 percent) and smoking (n=1, 2 percent). The amount abused ranged from part of one inhaler to the content of 10 inhalers per day, and the duration of abuse ranged from 3 days to 18 years. Each inhaler contains 250 mg of propylhexedrine and each inhalation contains 0.4-0.5 mg. Twenty-three of the 60 patients experienced life-threatening adverse events or hospitalization, and nine patients died. Among the nine deaths, propylhexedrine abuse in combination with other substances contributed to the cause of death in six cases, and propylhexedrine abuse alone was the cause of one death. For one of the two remaining deaths, the cause of death was not reported. The other reported the cause of death was multiple injuries sustained in a motor vehicle accident; however, the individual had a postmortem propylhexedrine blood concentration in the toxic range. The routes of exposure were reported in only four of the death cases and were IV (n=3) and oral (n=1). The amount and duration of abuse was not reported for the majority of death cases. A blood propylhexedrine level was reported for seven of the nine death cases, with only one explicitly stating the level was within the lethal range.

We also reviewed 49 case reports and an observational study published in the medical literature.6-25 Most of these described young men abusing propylhexedrine and there were 18 deaths. The most common adverse events experienced in older literature reports included ischemic limb injury, cranial nerve dysfunction, psychosis, cardiomyopathy, adrenergic overstimulation, and anxiety or agitation. This is consistent with the frequently reported parenteral route of use. More recent literature was primarily associated with psychosis, adrenergic stimulation, and agitation. This is consistent with the frequently reported oral route of use. Also, consistent with FDA’s analysis of poison control center call data, a retrospective study9 described single-substance propylhexedrine abuse cases documented by U.S. Poison Control Centers from 2007-2016. The study identified 283 calls, which increased annually from 2007 (n=16) to 2016 (n=58). Most (66 percent) of calls involved males. The majority of adverse effects were sympathomimetic and no deaths were noted, although deaths are expected to be under-ascertained in poison control center data.