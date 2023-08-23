ROSEN, TOP RANKED GLOBAL COUNSEL, Encourages Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. Investors to Inquire About Securities Class Action Investigation – HE

NEW YORK, Aug. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces an investigation of potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE: HE) resulting from allegations that Hawaiian Electric may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

SO WHAT: If you purchased Hawaiian Electric securities you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement. The Rosen Law Firm is preparing a class action seeking recovery of investor losses.

WHAT TO DO NEXT: To join the prospective class action, go to https://rosenlegal.com/submit-form/?case_id=18336 or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

WHAT IS THIS ABOUT: On Sunday, August 13, 2023, The Washington Post published an article entitled “Hawaii utility faces scrutiny for not cutting power to reduce fire risks”. It stated, in pertinent part, “Four days before fast-moving brush fires engulfed parts of Maui, weather forecasters warned authorities that powerful wind gusts would trigger dangerous fire conditions across much of the island and Hawaii. The state’s electric utility responded with some preemptive steps but did not use what is widely regarded as the most aggressive but effective safety measure: shutting down the power. [. . .] Hawaiian Electric was aware that a power shut-off was an effective strategy [. . .] but had not adopted it as part of its fire mitigation plans, according to the company and two former power and energy officials [. . .]. Nor, in the face of predicted dangerous winds, did it act on its own, utility officials said [. . .]. The decision to avoid shutting off power is reflective of the utility’s struggles to bolster its aging and vulnerable infrastructure against wildfires, said Jennifer Potter, who lives in Lahaina and was a member of the Hawaii Public Utilities Commission until just nine months ago.”

On this news, the price of Hawaiian Electric stock fell $10.94, or 33.76%, to close at $21.46 on August 14, 2023.

Since then, further disclosures have caused the stock to decline to a closing price of $13.04 by August 21, 2023.

