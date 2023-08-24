Leadership Transition at New Level Radio: Nathan Green Named CEO
Green has been instrumental in helping the Denver-based company become a casino industry leader in providing curated music, messaging, and video programming.
New Level Radio, the leading provider of curated music, video, and messaging services for the casino industry, announces today that cofounder Nathan Green will assume the role of Chief Executive Officer. In tandem, fellow cofounder Sam Ambrose will move on as President and Board Member and become a consultant, offering his wealth of experience to ensure a smooth transition and continued success.
Having been an integral part of the company since its inception in 2007, Green has been instrumental in shaping New Level Radio's reputation as a leader in casino industry services, providing tailored music programming, messaging, and video to clients in more than 25 states across the U.S.
Green has been the driving force behind New Level Radio’s growth, building client relationships and helping deliver curated music solutions and experiences for brands across the country.
“When we launched New Level Radio back in 2007 I could have never imagined the journey and road we have taken,” said Green. “Sam has been an integral part of our success and we are well-positioned for even more growth.”
Ambrose added, “I am proud of what we have accomplished together at New Level Radio, and I am confident that New Level Radio will continue to flourish and enjoy continued success with Nathan running full steam ahead as CEO.”
Denver-based New Level Radio has been a casino industry leader for 15 years, thanks to its innovative approach to strategically integrating on-property music and messaging, creating an enriched atmosphere with seamlessly delivered promotional announcements.
The company has carved a niche with casino properties, partnering with some of the most iconic names in the gaming industry, such as MGM Grand, The Mirage, Palms Casino Resort, Mandalay Bay, and New York New York in Las Vegas; Foxwoods Resort Casino in Connecticut; Talking Stick Resort and Casino in Arizona; and Beau Rivage Resort & Casino in Mississippi.
