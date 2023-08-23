State Auditor Julie Blaha to Welcome Minnesota State Fairgoers on Opening Morning - August 23, 2023

Submit Release
Contact: Donald McFarland | 651-236-0494

State Auditor Julie Blaha to Welcome Minnesota State Fairgoers on Opening Morning

FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. – “The Great Minnesota Get-Together is a time for Minnesotans to connect,” Auditor Blaha said. “New foods, rides, and for me, crop art all bring us together. It’s important we celebrate.”

State Auditor Julie Blaha will join other elected officials to greet Minnesota State Fairgoers Thursday at 7:00 a.m. at the main gate.

WHEN: Thursday, Aug. 24; 6:30 a.m.
The best time for media interaction will be between 6:30 a.m. – 8:00 a.m.

WHERE: Minnesota State Fair Main Gate

