Reedsburg Man Charged with Homicide by Negligent Operation of a Vehicle

MADISON, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Justice today filed charges against Kevin Green, 18, of Reedsburg, for driving the vehicle that struck and killed a 13-year-old child as she boarded a school bus on May 12, 2023.

 

As alleged in the complaint, the defendant was driving a Ford F-150 truck behind a school bus just before 7:30 am when he failed to notice it had stopped in front of him to pick up children. According to the complaint he was traveling at about 63 miles per hour when he swerved toward the ditch, striking the rear right side of the school bus before hitting the child, who was standing in her driveway. The child died as a result of her injuries.

 

The complaint alleges that Green was texting while driving at and before the time of the crash.

 

As in any criminal proceeding, the defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

 

The Sauk County Sheriff’s Department led the investigation. The Criminal Litigation Unit of the Wisconsin DOJ Division of Legal Services is handling the prosecution, with assistance from DOJ’s Office of Crime Victim Services.

 

The prosecution is unable to comment beyond what is contained in the complaint or stated in court, because this is an ongoing criminal prosecution.

 

An initial appearance is scheduled to take place in Sauk County Court on August 23 at 1 pm.

