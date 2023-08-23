MICE Events in First Six Months Exceed Full-Year Figures of Last Year, Visitor Arrivals to Macao Surge15-Fold

MACAU, August 23 - In the first six months of 2023, more than 490 MICE events were held in Macao, exceeding 477 events held throughout last year, and the number of attendees reached over 700,000, indicating a year-on-year increase of 50%. It is expected that more than 1,000 MICE events are to be staged in Macao throughout this year, including over 100 events related to industries such as tourism, big health, high technology, modern finance, culture and sports. With priority placed on MICE events that facilitate the cultivation of the four major industries in Macao and key industries in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, Macao has been endeavoring to introduce professional MICE events at the international and regional level, as well as from the Greater Bay Area, in particular, nine events are held in the “Multi-Venue Event” pattern.

Industry+MICE extending exhibition effect

In line with the work related to “CONFEX (motivating investment with exhibitions)” and to better support the “1+4” appropriately diversified development strategy of the SAR government, the Macao Trade and Investment Promotion Institute (IPIM) has hosted/co-ordinated MICE events involving different industries. For instance, the infrastructures at the 14th International Infrastructure Investment and Construction Forum (IIICF), the catering industry at the 2023 Guangdong & Macao Branded Products Fair, and the environmental protection industry at the 2023 Macao International Environmental Co-operation Forum & Exhibition (2023 MIECF). All these events well enhanced their efficacy to facilitate enterprise partnerships through a series of targeted business matching sessions and themed forums. The above three events witnessed more than 130 signed projects and co-operation agreements as well as over 900 business matching sessions.

The upcoming events in October include the 1st China and Portuguese-Speaking Countries Economic and Trade Expo (C-PLPEX), the 28th Macao International Trade and Investment Fair (MIF), and the Macao Franchise Expo 2023 (2023 MFE), during which IPIM will continue to facilitate trade promotion and business matching, as well as support industrial development via the MICE platform.

A 15-fold surge in visitor arrivals to Macao reflecting stronger interest in attending MICE events

In addition to hosting and co-ordinating events, IPIM provides support services before, during and after the event to MICE event organisers who are interested in hosting events in Macao. These services include: providing MICE information to event organisers; co-ordinating with local government departments and units to handle or go through necessary procedures; assisting event organisers in organising activities in various local communities or different venues, enriching MICE visitors’ experience in Macao; providing financial aid for organising events in Macao. In the first half of 2023, IPIM has followed up and supported over 200 conferences or exhibitions, reaching 80% of total number of MICE events held in 2022, which was 260; and these events have attracted upwards of 40,000 trade visitors to Macao, surged by 15 times over 2022.

This year, IPIM has established a “MICE Bidding and Support Team” in collaboration with five local MICE associations and six integrated resorts, and made concerted efforts to jointly launch bidding plans and attract high-quality MICE events to be held in Macao, with each sector’s competitive edge and customer network, aiming to successfully introduce 1,500 MICE events to be staged in Macao in 2024.

Inviting visitors into communities to boost peripheral industries

IPIM has been inviting MICE visitors into communities to visit local attractions and experience the unique fusion of Chinese and Western cultures in Macao during their free time. When visitors explore the diverse style of communities and enjoy shopping, they also promote the development of peripheral industries such as retail and catering in these communities. Moreover, IPIM has also arranged for MICE visitors customised tour routes that relate to the industries in which they engaged, as well as various local festivals and major events. Taking the “2023 Guangdong & Macao Branded Products Fair” as an example, the host organised the delegates from the Guangdong catering industry to try out local specialties and taste typical delicacies. In the first half of 2023, IPIM has brought more than 21,000 trade visitors into various communities in Macao for sightseeing and consumption.

A representative from a local restaurant noted that since Macao’s tourism market re-opened to the public internationally at the beginning of this year, a significant surge was observed in the visitor arrivals from the mainland and Southeast Asia, especially during the event period where their turnover substantially increased compared to the usual days.

Exploring more possibilities in Macao-Hengqin synergistic development via “Multi-Venue Event” pattern

In the wake of the development of the Guangdong-Macao In-Depth Co-operation Zone in Hengqin (Co-operation Zone), the interconnection and interworking between Macao and Hengqin has also been further expanded. In terms of co-operation between Macao and Hengqin, a brand-new logo “MICE² Macao x Hengqin” was launched in June this year, creating a new image of “Multi-Venue Event” for both Macao and Hengqin. The logo represents the mutual connectivity and collaborative development of Macao and Hengqin, and also the expectations for the development of a new norm of MICE trade development of “Multi-Venue Event”.

Nowadays, the cross-regional MICE pattern of “Multi-Venue Event” is taking shape gradually. For instance, BEYOND Expo 2023 and 2023 MIECF have extended their events to the Co-operation Zone via the “Multi-Venue Event” mode, jointly pushing forward the development in the MICE and other industries of Macao and Hengqin.