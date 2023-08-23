Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,089 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 476,846 in the last 365 days.

DHS REMINDS PUBLIC AIRBNB SPACE IS STILL AVAIABLE DEADLINE TO REGISTER APPROACHING

HONOLULU, The Hawai`i Department of Human Services reminds the public that the Airbnb registration will continue Tuesday, August 22, 2023 through Friday, August 25, 2023 at the Lahaina Gateway Center. You can find us next to the Kaiser Permanente tents. Airbnb is committed to matching 200 more households with accommodations between now and Friday.  

This is first come, first serve, so please come to Lahaina Gateway if you are in search of housing.

To qualify for the Airbnb program you need: Name, phone number, email address, previous address, and a valid form of ID.

This week, DHS continues to coordinate the Airbnb accommodations program working alongside Airbnb and now the American Red Cross (ARC).

Moving forward, ARC will provide followup and services with those displaced families who are placed with the airbnb program similar to that provided to those residents who are placed in hotels. The state has transitioned to this partnership in an effort to ensure continuity and consistency in follow up and services for all of those residents placed in temporary housing, across all housing programs.


DHS is profoundly thankful for the dedication, commitment and unwavering support and assistance Maui Economic Opportunity (MEO) has provided the people of Maui. Without MEO’s initial partnership, we would not have been able to successfully match over 1,700 displaced residents with Airbnb accommodations and provide the immediate initial followup needed. 

ARC’s ability and commitment to provide services in the longerterm to displaced residents across all housing accommodation programs will ensure contiuity and a streamlined approach for families as they move forward.

We are here, ready to assist and match you with housing.

You just read:

DHS REMINDS PUBLIC AIRBNB SPACE IS STILL AVAIABLE DEADLINE TO REGISTER APPROACHING

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more