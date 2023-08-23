Submit Release
MDC opens pre-registration for Nature Venture Squad programs Sept. 6 to Sept. 30 at Blue Springs

Kansas City, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) will offer the Nature Venture Squad, a special series of nature and outdoor skills programs for youths from Sept. 6 to Sept. 30 at the Burr Oak Woods Nature Center in Blue Springs. Nature Venture Squad is for youths ages 10-18. This is an immersive program about conservation, captive animal care, wildlife science, and outdoor activities.

Participants must complete and submit a qualification form to pre-register by Aug. 30. During the three-week program, they must commit to attending a minimum of one weeknight per week and at least one of the two Saturday sessions.

Activities will include:

  • Live Animals and Future Careers from 4:30 to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 6, or from 6:30 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 7.
  • No activities the week of September 10-16.
  • Indoor Air Rifles and Animal Care from 4:30 to 6 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 18, or from 6:30 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 21.
  • Archery, Kayaking, and S’mores from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept 23.
  • Special Event Activity Planning/Prep and Live Animals from 4:30 to 6 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 25, or from 6:30 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 28.
  • Special Event: Activity Stations at Get MO Wild Fall Fest from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 30, at the James A. Reed Memorial Wildlife Area in Lee’s Summit.

For more information or to obtain a qualification form, visit Burr Oak Woods, or call 816-228-3766, or send an email to burr.oak@mdc.mo.gov. Space is limited. Positions will be filled on a first-come, first-served basis. A waiting list will be available.

For more information about Burr Oak Woods Nature Center, visit https://mdc.mo.gov/burroakwoods.

