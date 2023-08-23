Iowa Grant Applications Sought to Combat Drugs and Crime

August 23, 2023

DES MOINES, Iowa - The Iowa Office of Drug Control Policy (ODCP) announced today it is now accepting applications from state and local units of government for Criminal Justice Enhancements. This is a one-time special solicitation through the Byrne Justice Assistance Grant (JAG) program to support a broad range of activities to prevent and control crime and to improve the criminal justice system.

Examples of possible program responses include, but are not limited to:

• Equipment and technology that improve community health and safety.

• Prevention/Intervention that reduce youth access to drugs/alcohol.

• Enhanced access to services for underserved populations.

• Training.

• Virtual/remote delivery of services.

• Reduce drug and alcohol related deaths.

• Other evidence informed, innovative programs, in one of the six Byrne-JAG Program Purpose Areas listed above.

Approximately $450,000 in total funding will be available through ODCP’s competitive grant process, $250,000 of which is set-aside for small jurisdictions.

Local and State units of government, including Indian tribes, are eligible to apply to ODCP. Faith based and non-profit organizations are also eligible to apply, in collaboration with government agencies.

September 28, 2023 is the deadline for submitting applications online to ODCP, which intends to announce the recipients of grant awards by November 1st.

For more information on the JAG programs, go to ODCP’s website at https://odcp.iowa.gov/ or contact Dennis Wiggins at 515-805-4141 wiggins@dps.state.ia.us.