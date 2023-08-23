Christy Sports Rebrands SkiBonkers to Powder Daze, Unifying Season Kickoff Event Across Locations

Sturtevant’s Heritage Ski Sale Event is Rebranded Powder Daze

SkiBonkers has been rebranded to align with company locations and maximize network effect for skiers and snowboarders across the country.

LAKEWOOD, Colo., Aug. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Christy Sports, the premier outdoor rental and retail service provider helping people #stepoutside, is excited to announce the rebranding of their SkiBonkers event to Powder Daze at the Sturtevant’s store in the Pacific Northwest. Previously, Christy Sports has run ski season kick-off sale events under distinct branded campaigns in Colorado and Washington. This year, the company has streamlined its approach by unifying all locations under the banner of Powder Daze, creating a more consistent and impactful experience for skiers and snowboarders nationwide.

Powder Daze kicks off on Friday, August 25, 2023, and will run through Monday, September 4, 2023. This highly anticipated event will take place at Christy Sports stores in Littleton, Dillon, West Vail, and Steamboat in Colorado, as well as at Sturtevant’s in Bellevue, Washington. The event will also be accessible online at ChristySports.com.

SkiBonkers has a rich heritage in the PNW dating back to 1978 and is the only preseason event of its kind in the area. As part of the Christy Sports family of brands, the decision to rebrand the Sturtevant’s event to Powder Daze reflects a strategic effort to amplify this legacy so guests across the country can easily participate in the event.

"SkiBonkers has deep roots in the Pacific Northwest. The rebrand to Powder Daze represents more than just a name change. It symbolizes our commitment to unifying our offerings and experiences for ski and snowboard enthusiasts across the country,” said Kirk McEwan, PNW Regional Manager for Christy Sports. “The same exceptional deals, location and service that Sturtevant’s guests have come to appreciate will now be available under the Powder Daze banner.”

As part of the event, Christy Sports consolidates ski and snowboard gear, clothing, and accessories from its 65 stores across various states, including Colorado, Utah, Washington, New Mexico, and Montana. These offerings will be available at Powder Daze locations and online, featuring incredible deals of up to 60% off. Additionally, the event showcases current-year winter goods from top vendors such as Nordica, Rossignol, Tecnica, Obermeyer, and Spyder, catering to those seeking the latest in gear. Expert employees from Christy Sports' and Sturtevant's stores will be on hand at the event locations to provide in-depth knowledge across all product categories, ensuring that guests find the perfect gear and fit for their needs.

The Powder Daze event at Sturtevant’s also features on-site partners, including representatives from Ikon and several resorts from Washington and Western Canada, offering visitors a well-rounded and immersive experience. Representatives from major product vendors will also be present to assist guests.

All Powder Daze store locations will accept customer donations for Protect Our Winters, a commitment to preserving the joy of skiing for future generations.

For more information about Christy Sports' Powder Daze, please visit: https://www.christysports.com/pages/powder-daze.html.

About Christy Sports

Christy Sports encourages everyone to #stepoutside, embracing the spirit of adventure beyond conventional boundaries. With an unyielding passion for the outdoors, Christy Sports continuously advances, offering more opportunities for people to experience the thrill of exploration. Founded in 1958 in Colorado, Christy Sports' journey of adventure has spanned decades. Whether it's skiing, snowboarding, or any outdoor activity, it's not just a job—it's a lifestyle. With a presence in over 60 locations across multiple states, Christy Sports strives to provide the best possible experience, inviting everyone to #stepoutside and move forward together.

Contact:

Caitlin Davis

Caitlin@commodditiesinc.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d3f6e111-d37d-4c83-a581-f9ecba68fab1