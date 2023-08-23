Travel Advisory: RIDOT to Remove I-195 West Lane Split and Temporarily Close the Gano Street Off Ramp Starting on August 25

RHODE ISLAND, August 23 - Starting on Friday, August 25, the Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) will adjust the traffic pattern on I-195 West on the Washington Bridge in East Providence, and remove the current lane split. This is approximately three months earlier than planned, welcome news to travelers given the increase in traffic associated with the start of school in September.

As part of this next phase of work, all lanes will shift to the left and RIDOT will temporarily close the Gano Street (Exit 1D) off-ramp for approximately two months. During that time, motorists will follow the same detour used during earlier ramp closures via the South Main Street (Exit 1C) off-ramp, Pike Street, South Water Street and India Street to return to Gano Street. A detour map is available at www.ridot.net/DetourMaps.

During the two-month Gano Street off-ramp closure, RIDOT will rehabilitate the bridge that carries the off-ramp, replacing bridge joints and paving it.

The new I-195 West lane shift will be in place for approximately one year.

The $78 million Washington Bridge project will address the structural deficiencies of the westbound portion of the bridge, which carries more than 96,000 vehicles per day. The project includes other improvements to improve safety and addresses chronic congestion issues on the Interstate. Daily rush hour backups often extend as far as the Massachusetts state line today. Final completion of the project is expected in 2026.

All construction projects are subject to changes in schedule and scope depending on needs, circumstances, findings, and weather.

The Washington Bridge Project is made possible by RhodeWorks and the Bipartisan Infrastructure and Improvement Act. RIDOT is committed to bringing Rhode Island's infrastructure into a state of good repair while respecting the environment and striving to improve it. Learn more at www.ridot.net/RhodeWorks.