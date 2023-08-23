Acute Bacterial Skin and Skin Structure Infections Market to Grow Substantially by 2032, Assesses DelveInsight | Key Companies - Melinta, AbbVie, Basilea, Motif Bio, Cubist, Paratek, Durata, The Medicine Company

The ABSSSI market is predicted to surge in the coming years owing to the improvement in the diagnosis methodologies, rising awareness of the diseases, incremental healthcare spending across the world, and the estimated launch of emerging therapies.

New York, USA, Aug. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acute Bacterial Skin and Skin Structure Infections Market to Grow Substantially by 2032

DelveInsight’s Acute Bacterial Skin and Skin Structure Infections Market Insights report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, ABSSSI emerging drugs, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted market size from 2019 to 2032, segmented into 7MM [the United States, the EU-4 (Italy, Spain, France, and Germany), the United Kingdom, and Japan].

Key Takeaways from the Acute Bacterial Skin and Skin Structure Infections Market Report

As per DelveInsight’s analysis, the ABSSSI market is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR by 2032.

As per the DelveInsight estimates, the incidence of ABSSSI Infection is higher in men than women.

Leading ABSSSI companies such as Melinta Therapeutics, Inc., AbbVie, Basilea Pharmaceutica, Motif Bio, Cubist Pharmaceutical, Paratek Pharmaceutical, Menarini Group, Durata Therapeutics, The Medicine Company, Weyth Pharmaceutical, Cubist Pharmaceutical, Pfizer, Allergan Plc, and others are currently working in the ABSSSI market.

and others are currently working in the ABSSSI market. Some of the key therapies for ABSSSI treatment include Oritavancin, Dalbavancin, Ceftobiprole medocaril, Iclaprim, Sivextro, Nuzyra, Baxdela (Delafloxacin/Quofenix), Dalbavancin, Orbactiv (Oritavancin), Tygacil (Tigecycline), Cubicin (Daptomycin), Zyvox, Teflaro (ceftaroline fosamil), and others.

Acute Bacterial Skin and Skin Structure Infections Overview

Acute Bacterial Skin and Skin Structure Infections (ABSSSI) encompass a range of bacterial infections that affect the skin and underlying tissue. These infections can lead to discomfort, pain, and potentially severe complications if not promptly diagnosed and treated. The primary causative agents of ABSSSI are various strains of bacteria, most commonly Staphylococcus aureus and Streptococcus pyogenes, though other bacterial species can also be involved.

Symptoms of ABSSSI can vary but often include localized redness, swelling, warmth, and tenderness at the injection site. In more severe cases, patients may experience fever, chills, and the development of pus-filled abscesses. These infections can arise from a variety of sources, including minor cuts, wounds, surgical incisions, and even insect bites. Risk factors such as weakened immune systems, chronic medical conditions, and poor hygiene practices can also increase susceptibility to ABSSSI.

Diagnosing ABSSSI typically involves a clinical assessment by a healthcare provider, who will examine the affected area, assess symptoms, and consider the patient’s medical history. Laboratory tests, such as blood cultures and wound swabs, may be conducted to identify the specific bacteria causing the infection. In some cases, imaging studies like ultrasound or MRI might be used to evaluate the extent of tissue involvement.





Acute Bacterial Skin and Skin Structure Infections Epidemiology Segmentation

The ABSSSI epidemiology section provides insights into the historical and current ABSSSI patient pool and forecasted trends for the seven individual major countries. It helps recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders.

The ABSSSI market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2019–2032 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Incidence Cases of ABSSSI Community/Hospital Settings

Age-related Cases of ABSSSI

Gender-specific Incident Cases of ABSSSI

Acute Bacterial Skin and Skin Structure Infections Treatment Market

The ABSSSI treatment is a comprehensive approach that encompasses various medical interventions to effectively combat the infection and promote healing. Antibiotics remain a fundamental component of ABSSSI treatment, selected based on factors like the type of bacteria identified, local antibiotic resistance patterns, and the patient's health status. Empirical antibiotic therapy is often initiated while awaiting laboratory results, and adjustments are made accordingly. In severe cases, hospitalization might be necessary, allowing for intravenous antibiotics to be administered under close medical supervision. As the infection responds to treatment, a shift from intravenous to oral antibiotics may be considered, promoting a smoother transition to outpatient care.

Beyond antibiotic therapy, meticulous wound care and hygiene are paramount. Cleaning the affected area, removing necrotic tissue, and applying sterile dressings facilitate the healing process and reduce the risk of further complications. Pain management strategies, ranging from over-the-counter analgesics to prescription pain relievers, contribute to the patient's comfort and overall recovery. In some instances, surgical intervention may be required to drain abscesses or remove infected tissue. This approach can accelerate healing and prevent the infection from spreading to deeper layers of skin or surrounding tissues.

Patient education and adherence to the prescribed treatment plan play a crucial role in ABSSSI management. Patients are advised to complete the full course of antibiotics, even if symptoms improve, to ensure the eradication of the infection and minimize the risk of recurrence or antibiotic resistance. Regular follow-up appointments allow healthcare providers to monitor progress, assess the effectiveness of treatment, and make any necessary adjustments. Collaborative decision-making between the medical team and the patient is key to tailoring treatment to individual needs and ensuring the best possible outcome in cases of ABSSSI.

Key Acute Bacterial Skin and Skin Structure Infections Therapies and Companies

Oritavancin: Melinta Therapeutics, Inc.

Dalbavancin: AbbVie

Ceftobiprole medocaril: Basilea Pharmaceutica

Iclaprim: Motif Bio

Sivextro: Cubist Pharmaceutical

Nuzyra: Paratek Pharmaceutical

Baxdela (Delafloxacin/Quofenix): Menarini Group/Melinta Therapeutics

Dalbavancin: Durata Therapeutics

Orbactiv (Oritavancin): The Medicine Company

Tygacil (Tigecycline): Weyth Pharmaceutical

Cubicin (Daptomycin): Cubist Pharmaceutical

Zyvox: Pfizer

Teflaro (ceftaroline fosamil): Allergan Plc

Acute Bacterial Skin and Skin Structure Infections Market Dynamics

The ABSSSI market dynamics are influenced not only by scientific and regulatory factors but also by shifting demographics and healthcare trends. The aging population, increased prevalence of chronic conditions like diabetes, and a rise in invasive medical procedures contribute to a higher susceptibility to skin infections, thus driving the demand for effective ABSSSI treatments.

The ABSSSI market is characterized by a continuous pursuit of therapies that offer not only improved clinical outcomes but also convenience in administration, such as oral or outpatient treatments that can reduce the burden on healthcare facilities. This demand for patient-friendly options propels pharmaceutical companies to invest in research that focuses on targeted therapies, combination treatments, and innovative drug delivery methods.

Healthcare reimbursement policies and cost considerations also play a significant role in shaping the ABSSSI market. Striking a balance between making effective treatments accessible to patients and ensuring the financial sustainability of healthcare systems remains a challenge. As a result, pricing strategies and negotiation dynamics between pharmaceutical manufacturers and payers significantly impact market access and the adoption of new treatments.

Furthermore, the global interconnectedness of healthcare systems highlights the need for a coordinated effort to tackle ABSSSI. International organizations, governments, and healthcare bodies collaborate to establish guidelines for antibiotic use, infection prevention, and surveillance to curb the rise of antibiotic-resistant strains.

In this ever-evolving landscape, partnerships and collaborations between academia, pharmaceutical companies, and research institutions are fostering innovation. The exploration of precision medicine approaches, leveraging genomic data to tailor treatments, and harnessing advanced technologies like artificial intelligence for drug discovery further contribute to the dynamic ABSSSI market.

Acute Bacterial Skin and Skin Structure Infections Report Metrics Details Study Period 2019–2032 Acute Bacterial Skin and Skin Structure Infections Report Coverage 7MM [The United States, the EU-4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan] Key Acute Bacterial Skin and Skin Structure Infections Companies Melinta Therapeutics, Inc., AbbVie, Basilea Pharmaceutica, Motif Bio, Cubist Pharmaceutical, Paratek Pharmaceutical, Menarini Group, The Medicine Company, Weyth Pharmaceutical, Cubist Pharmaceutical, Pfizer, Allergan Plc, and others Key Acute Bacterial Skin and Skin Structure Infections Therapies Oritavancin, Dalbavancin, Ceftobiprole medocaril, Iclaprim, Sivextro, Nuzyra, Baxdela (Delafloxacin/Quofenix), Dalbavancin, Orbactiv (Oritavancin), Tygacil (Tigecycline), Cubicin (Daptomycin), Zyvox, Teflaro (ceftaroline fosamil), and others

Scope of the Acute Bacterial Skin and Skin Structure Infections Market Report

Therapeutic Assessment: Acute Bacterial Skin and Skin Structure Infections current marketed and emerging therapies

Acute Bacterial Skin and Skin Structure Infections current marketed and emerging therapies Acute Bacterial Skin and Skin Structure Infections Market Dynamics: Attribute Analysis of Emerging Acute Bacterial Skin and Skin Structure Infections Drugs

Attribute Analysis of Emerging Acute Bacterial Skin and Skin Structure Infections Drugs Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies

SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Acute Bacterial Skin and Skin Structure Infections Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1. Acute Bacterial Skin and Skin Structure Infections Market Key Insights 2. Acute Bacterial Skin and Skin Structure Infections Market Report Introduction 3. Acute Bacterial Skin and Skin Structure Infections Market Overview at a Glance 4. Acute Bacterial Skin and Skin Structure Infections Market Executive Summary 5. Disease Background and Overview 6. Acute Bacterial Skin and Skin Structure Infections Treatment and Management 7. Acute Bacterial Skin and Skin Structure Infections Epidemiology and Patient Population 8. Patient Journey 9. Acute Bacterial Skin and Skin Structure Infections Marketed Drugs 10. Acute Bacterial Skin and Skin Structure Infections Emerging Drugs 11. Seven Major Acute Bacterial Skin and Skin Structure Infections Market Analysis 12. Acute Bacterial Skin and Skin Structure Infections Market Outlook 13. Potential of Current and Emerging Therapies 14. KOL Views 15. Unmet Needs 16. SWOT Analysis 17. Appendix 18. DelveInsight Capabilities 19. Disclaimer 20. About DelveInsight

