Statement from Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU) Rector Prof. Dr. Aykut Hocanın Regarding The Fires in Çanakkale, Bursa, and Bilecik

Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU) Rector Prof. Dr. Aykut Hocanın has released a message due to the fire disasters that occurred in the provinces of Çanakkale, Bursa, and Bilecik in the Republic of Turkey. Prof. Dr. Hocanın stated the following in his message:

“The ongoing fire disaster in Çanakkale, Bursa, and Bilecik for the past two days has deeply saddened us in the TRNC (Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus). Our only consolation is that no lives have been lost in the disaster. However, the fact that many citizens have had to evacuate from their areas and lost their homes, and in addition, the loss of many animals, trees, and vegetation in our homeland's beautiful landscape is surely very painful and distressing.

As the EMU Rector’s Office, we extend our most sincere sympathies to our students and their families living in Çanakkale, Bursa, and Bilecik, to the Republic of Turkey and the entire Turkish nation.”

