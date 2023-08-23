Members of the State Board of Education to Visit Schools Across Maryland for the First Day of School

August 23, 2023

Members of the State Board of Education to Visit Schools

Across Maryland for the First Day of School

As part of an increased focus on engagement with each school system, the State Board is kicking off the 2023-2024 school year with a series of school visits.

BALTIMORE, MD (August 23, 2023) – The Maryland State Board of Education is pleased to join local education and community leaders in 13 local school systems over the next two weeks to welcome students and staff back into school buildings on the first day of school for the 2023-2024 school year.

Several Board members will travel across Maryland to continue the engagement efforts that were a cornerstone in the development of the State Board’s “Maryland Transforms: A Strategic Plan for Maryland by Maryland”, as well as to continue building the long-lasting relationships with school system staff, educators and families that are critical to bringing about transformational educational opportunities for every child in Maryland.

Board members will visit schools in Baltimore City, Baltimore County, Caroline, Carroll, Charles, Dorchester, Frederick, Garrett, Harford, Howard, Montgomery, Prince George’s, and Washington Counties.

“We are thrilled to welcome excited children back into our school buildings in every community in Maryland. There are few days during the year more exciting than the first day of school. Students, parents, teachers, and staff all begin the year ready to explore the tremendous opportunities that lay ahead”, said Board President Clarence Crawford. “Through our engagement efforts, we know that more than 86% of stakeholders believe the quality of public schools is ‘extremely important’ for Maryland’s success as a state. The State Board is delighted to join our local education leaders on the first day of school to demonstrate the Board’s commitment to improving the quality of opportunities for our children as we enter an exciting new school year.”

These visits are the first of the State Board’s community engagement efforts for the school year. Anyone interested in more information on the State Board’s back-to-school visits should contact the State Board at stateboard.msde@maryland.gov.

