Take a hike and discover nature with MDC backpacking instructors Sept. 30 in Ozarks

EMINENCE, Mo. – Feeling adventurous? You’re invited to attend a two-day backpacking and kayaking journey with the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) at Current River Challenge from 8 a.m. on Sept. 30 to 5 p.m. on Oct. 1 within the Missouri Ozarks!

Advance registration is required and can be completed online at https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/194622.

The entwining trail combines hiking and kayaking, providing you experience in all techniques to make a successful backpacking and kayaking trip!

Day 1 includes a nearly 5-mile hike to the beautiful Echo Bluff State Park, followed by an overnight of tent camping beneath the stars on the banks of the gorgeous Sinking Creek. The next morning kicks off with an exploratory 5-mile hike to Current River State Park. Then it’s time to drop packs and pick up paddles for a 5-mile kayaking adventure on the Current River!

“If you've ever wanted to try backpacking or kayaking the Current River, this is the program for you,” said Samuel Stewart, MDC Conservation Educator and program instructor.

Registered participants are asked to meet at the parking lot near Carr's Canoe Rental, where the group will gear up and hit the trail. All kayaking and backpacking gear will be provided.

To attend the hike, participants must first view a virtual orientation program at 6 p.m. on Sept. 12, focused on route specifics, what to bring, and how to prepare for the hike. All information will be emailed participants prior to Sept. 12.

Discover hiking and camping at conservation areas near you online at https://mdc.mo.gov/discover-nature/activities/hiking and at https://mdc.mo.gov/discover-nature/activities/camping, or by downloading the free MO Outdoors mobile app. More information can be found online at https://mdc.mo.gov/contact-engage/mobile-apps.

Find more free events near you online at https://mdc.mo.gov/events.