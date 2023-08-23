Ron Scott Design Build Brings Certified Living in Place Expertise to the NARI Tour of Remodeled Homes
Fully custom remodeled kitchen and new peninsula with quartz and walnut natural finish butcher block edges.
Ron Scott Design Build showcases CLIPP-certified remodels at NARI 2023, merging luxury with accessibility at two Ohio homes. See design redefined.
This showcase provides a tangible reflection of our commitment to uniting design aesthetics with safety and accessibility.”DELAWARE, OHIO, UNITED STATES, August 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Ron Scott Design Build, celebrated for its luxurious kitchen and bath interiors, proudly announces its participation in the upcoming NARI Home Improvement Showcase on Saturday, August 26th & Sunday, August 27th, 2023. Following their distinction as Certified Living in Place Professionals (CLIPP), owners Scott and Danette Veatch are eager to demonstrate the tangible benefits of their certification through their showcased remodels.
— Scott Veatch
Two homes, reflecting the meticulous craftsmanship synonymous with Ron Scott Design Build, will be presented:
Site 9: 5855 Rocky Rill Rd., Columbus 43235
Site 10: 1109 Ravine Ridge Dr., Worthington 43085
The 5855 Rocky Rill Rd. location is particularly noteworthy as it embodies the principles of the CLIPP certification. In a concerted effort to design spaces that are not only breathtaking but also functional and accommodating, Ron Scott Design Build has transformed this home with specialized design features and remodeling services. Key features include an upgraded ADA accessible bathroom, a zero-entry curbless shower, custom grab bars, a cavity sliding door, and under-vanity lighting. Furthermore, they’ve incorporated illuminated outlets that guide occupants toward the home's exit during potential emergencies like fires, and offer nighttime lighting to the kitchen.
"This showcase provides a tangible reflection of our commitment to uniting design aesthetics with safety and accessibility. Our certification has enabled us to provide design solutions that address both beauty and functionality, enhancing our client's quality of life," remarked Scott Veatch.
Danette Veatch added, "The modifications we’ve made, especially at the Rocky Rill Rd. site, encapsulate our philosophy: to craft spaces that are not only visually appealing but also foster a sense of security and longevity in the home."
For over three decades, Ron Scott Design Build has been enhancing homes in Columbus and Delaware, Ohio. Their recent participation in the NARI Home Improvement Showcase and the acquisition of the CLIPP certification underscore their dedication to pioneering designs that embody luxury, safety, and accessibility.
To witness firsthand the artistry and functionality imbued in their remodels, attendees can register for the tour on the Ron Scott Design Build website at www.ronscottdesignbuild.com by clicking on the banner across the top.
About Ron Scott Design Build: A beacon in Columbus, Ohio for luxury kitchen and bath interior design and remodeling, Ron Scott Design Build is helmed by Scott and Danette Veatch. The firm's reputation is built on crafting beautiful, functional spaces tailored to diverse lifestyles and needs.
Learn more at www.ronscottdesignbuild.com.
