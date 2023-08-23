Submit Release
Attorney General Jackley Announces Arrest in Grant County Homicide

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023

Contact: Tony Mangan, Communications Director, 605-773-6878

PIERRE, S.D. – South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley announces that the Grant County Sheriff’s Office and State Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) have arrested one person in connection with a homicide that occurred Sunday night in Grant County.

Joseph Bendel, 33, is being held in connection in the death of 34-year-old Douglas Lindberg, Jr.  Bendel is charged with Second Degree Murder, Aggravated Assault, and multiple outstanding warrants.

 The Grant County Sheriff’s Office responded at 6:12 p.m. Sunday to a report of an assault in progress at a rural Grant County residence.  Lindberg, Jr. was found injured at the scene and was taken to an area hospital where he died early Monday.

 Bendel was arrested Monday.  He is being held on a $250,000 cash only bond at the Grant County Detention Center and is presumed innocent of these charges under our U.S. Constitution.

 “We appreciate the work and cooperation of local law enforcement in apprehending this suspect,” said Attorney General Jackley. “The Grant County Sheriff’s Office and DCI will continue their due diligence in conducting this further investigation.” 

                                                              -30-

