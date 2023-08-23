Christy Sports Continues to Evolve Heritage Powder Daze Event

The event creates a true kick-off to ski season, delivering the best experience for snow sports enthusiasts

LAKEWOOD, Colo., Aug. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Christy Sports, the premier outdoor rental and retail service provider helping people #stepoutside, today announces the dates and full details for their 14th annual Powder Daze Event. Powder Daze will start on Friday, August 25, 2023, and run through Monday, September 4, 2023. The event will take place at Christy Sports locations in Littleton, Dillon, West Vail, and Steamboat, Colorado; at Sturtevant’s in Bellevue, Washington; and online at ChristySports.com .



Powder Daze remains the only legacy pre-season ski and snowboard event in the Denver market that was started years ago by Gart Sports with SNIAGRAG. Decades later, Christy Sports is focused on evolving the annual event from a carryover sale to a true ski season kick-off.

“We take the responsibility of being an advocate for skiers and snowboarders very seriously at Christy Sports,” said Randy England, Director of Brand Marketing at Christy Sports. “We want to host an event that still has amazing deals, but also brings in new product, resort and industry partners, and aligns with our company’s social responsibility initiatives to make winter sports more accessible, all with the best-in-class service our expert staff consistently provides.”

Every year, Christy Sports holds the Powder Daze event, featuring incredible deals up to 60% off at select stores and online. As always, the event includes a consolidation of previous year's ski and snowboard gear, clothing, and accessories from 65 stores across Colorado, Utah, Washington, New Mexico, and Montana in a few key locations and at great prices. Additionally, Christy Sports invites top vendors such as Nordica, Rossignol, Tecnica, Obermeyer, Spyder and more to share the newest products for the current year with event guests. Christy Sports brings in expert employees from their entire network of stores to work at the event locations. The seasoned employees provide expertise in all product categories to ensure guests find the right gear and proper fit — a service especially important with ski and snowboard boot fittings. The Littleton location alone will host over 25 boot fitters during peak event times to accommodate guests. Guests in Littleton, Dillon and West Vail can also pick up ski and snowboard season rentals for adults starting at $239 and kids starting at $169.

On-site partners are also an invaluable component of Powder Daze. Representatives from Arapahoe Basin, Loveland, Ikon, and Monarch will be onsite at the Powder Daze event in Littleton, Colorado, offering exclusive pass deals to further opportunities for snow lovers to get on the slopes affordably. Additionally, families in Littleton will be able to pick up Christy Kids Junior Bundles, which provide junior season rentals and a junior season pass from Loveland starting at $289 and Monarch starting at $343.

Christy Sports is committed to aligning Powder Daze with their corporate social responsibility initiatives to help remove economic and environmental barriers, while increasing inclusivity in snow sports.

In addition to up to 60% off carryover products, season rentals, kids bundles, and pass deals to help reduce the economic barriers to entry, Powder Daze will also host a Family Night in Littleton on Thursday, August 31, 2023. Colorado Ski Country USA will be on site promoting their Passport program for kids in 3rd-6th grade for $65. The evening is sponsored by Sweet Protection and Darn Tough Vermont to provide education to families.

With a goal of promoting more inclusivity in snow sports, Christy Sports is partnering with SOS Outreach to collect lightly used outerwear at all Powder Daze locations. That gear will go to help underrepresented kids #stepoutside safely. Guests will also be able to purchase the Nordica Unlimited 108 limited edition ski at the Littleton store and online, with all sales going directly to SOS Outreach. Only 24 pairs remaining, each pair of skis purchased will provide one full year of mentorship for an underrepresented youth. Powder Daze in Littleton will also host a Ladies' Night on Wednesday, August 30, 2023, to provide education and community to get more women involved in snow sports. The event will be hosted by Kari Traa and all donations collected during registration will go to SheJumps.

Of course, without winter there is no skiing and snowboarding, so Christy Sports will be taking customer donations at all Powder Daze store locations for Protect Our Winters. We want to ensure there are POWder days for generations to come.

Christy Sports Powder will also be at the Sturtevant's store in Bellevue, Washington. Sturtevant’s is part of the Christy Sports family of brands and has historically run a similar event called SkiBonkers. Guests can expect the same great deals and service in Washington just with a new name.

For more information about Christy Sports Powder Daze visit: https://www.christysports.com/pages/powder-daze.html.

ABOUT CHRISTY SPORTS

At Christy Sports, we help people #stepoutside - outside the predictable and expected walls of their comfort zone, and into a never-ending journey of progression. Driven by our unmatched passion for the outdoors, we are always advancing and creating new opportunities for even more people to #stepoutside. In-store and online, within our industry, and within the communities we serve, we bring a spirit of innovation to every aspect of what we do. We were founded in Colorado in 1958, but we’ve been chasing adventure for much longer. Skiing and snowboarding, and the outdoors aren’t just a job for us, it’s a lifestyle. No matter your level, we strive to give you the best experience possible and invite you to #stepoutside with us. Because when we step outside together, we step forward.

Headquartered in Lakewood, Colorado, Christy Sports is one of the leading outdoor specialty retail and rental operators in the nation with more than 60 locations in Colorado, Utah, New Mexico, Washington, and Montana. In addition to offering a broad selection of retail merchandise in its stores and e-commerce sites, Christy Sports is a leading provider of Rental and Equipment Services. During the spring and summer seasons, the Company operates highly professional outdoor businesses including Patio Furniture, Hiking, Cycling, Watersports, and Tennis to further inspire and enable Christy Sports guests’ healthy lifestyles, and to leverage its operational infrastructure and passionate employee base.

