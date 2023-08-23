Register Today! 12th Annual Becoming an Outdoors Woman Workshop Scheduled For November

Women wanting to explore activities like backpacking, fishing, shooting and more can sometimes be left wondering, how do I get started? We have a great answer!

The 12th Annual Becoming an Outdoors Woman (BOW) Workshop, scheduled for Nov. 3-5, 2023, at the Charlie Elliott Wildlife Center, provides a practical introduction to a wide variety of outdoor recreational skills and activities, according to host agency Georgia Department of Natural Resources’ Wildlife Resources Division.

“At this workshop, we give women from all backgrounds the chance to learn outdoor skills in a safe and structured environment. The top-notch instructors help keep a positive, non-competitive atmosphere where all participants can feel confident and have fun,” said Linda Scovanner, BOW coordinator. “Available class activities will include shooting sports, fishing, backpacking, nature photography, outdoor cooking and more!”

BOW is an educational program offering hands-on workshops to women (18 or older) of all physical ability levels and aims to break down barriers to female participation in outdoor activities by providing a supportive learning environment.

Weekend workshops begin on Friday morning and end on Sunday. Between meals and special presentations and events, participants can choose from more than 32 professionally led classes. Sessions range in intensity from leisurely to rugged (strenuous).

Participants can choose to bring their own tents and gear, or stay at the lodge at Charlie Elliott, part of a popular complex including a wildlife management and public fishing area.

“Classes are designed with beginners and those with little to no experience in mind. However, more seasoned participants can also benefit by building on their existing skills and trying out new activities,” says Scovanner. “A main goal of the workshop is ensuring that all participants receive enough instruction to pursue their outdoor interests further when the workshop is complete. We want to give you all the tools to take your new skills to the next level.”

Registration for BOW is now open (deadline to register is Oct. 10, 2023). Cost per person, which includes food and programming, ranges from $255-$300 (dependent on lodging choice). A limited number of scholarships are available to assist individuals with registration costs.

For more information, including registration details and a complete listing of classes offered, visit GeorgiaWildlife.com/BOW or call (770) 784-3059.