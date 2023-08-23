AI-powered 3-Minute Assessment Provides ONE Number to Show Mental Health Risks
Assesses for symptoms of Depression, Anxiety, Bipolar Disorder, PTSD helping you understand your underlying conditions.
Getting the answer to a simple question "What is my Mental Health severity?" used to be difficult -- "M3Info.ai" — now makes it possible to generate a number to help you better understand and manage your overall mental health risk and symptoms beyond just depression. The M3 score is a breakthrough based on multi-diagnostic mental health architecture designed to detect early signs of depression, anxiety, bipolar disorder, and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).
The easy-to-complete 3-minute assessment provides a quick and convenient way for individuals to assess their mental health risks and receive a numerical score that reflects their overall mental health status. This score can help individuals and their healthcare professionals better understand their mental well-being and identify areas for treatment and potential improvement. This groundbreaking assessment can be purchased anonymously online at m3info.ai or through a clinician who works with Labcorp.
The M3 Score provides a single rating of general mental health.
“You know your other important health numbers — cholesterol level, sugars, and other conditions,” M3 notes. “Now, for the first time, people and clinicians finally have a single number that gauges their mental health in a format familiar to them. M3 users receive an Overall Score and a Panel providing a more granular view. Knowing your M3 Score and the guidance in the underlying panel allows a person to seek the proper treatment.
New Guidelines Support the M3 and Not the Existing Depression and Anxiety Screens
M3’s abilities support the United States Preventative Task Force, which, on June 20, 2023, issued new guidelines recommending Depression Assessment and Anxiety Assessment for those up to 65. The M3 Checklist is the only patient-rated assessment that meets these Guidelines. The outdated PHQ-9 for Depression omits Bipolar Disorder and the GAD-7, which omits PTSD, Social, Panic and OCD, and Family and Work Impairment.
What the M3 Score Means
The higher the M3 Score, the more your responses are clinically significant, and the reported symptoms impact your quality of life. Therefore, the M3 Score that you can view as a general mental wellness grade, with lower scores indicating good mental health. For those receiving treatment, it provides a target for treatment success.
Benefits of applying AI along with Patient Reported Measures
In the June 26, 2023 issue of Forbes, Bernard Marr shared the benefits of applying AI along with reported measures to identify better data and trends that can lead to better.
1. The multi-diagnostic data set of the M3 allows meaningful reports compared with the undiagnostic version, which only includes one area to consider. “It uses machine learning to flag warning signs of mental problems before they progress to an acute stage.”
2. Personalized Treatments - “One exciting area of research involves leveraging AI to create personalized treatments for several mental health conditions. AI has been used to monitor symptoms and treatment reactions to provide insights you can use to adjust individual treatment plans.”Diagnosing and Predicting Patient Outcomes
Overview of why to look beyond depression.