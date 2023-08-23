Finland’s Prime Minister to visit Sweden

SWEDEN, August 23 - On Friday 25 August 2023, Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson will receive Finland’s Prime Minister Petteri Orpo. The meeting will focus on the security situation, including EU support to Ukraine, competitiveness and the green transition. There will be photo opportunities, and a joint press conference will be held in conjunction with the meeting.

Time: 25 August 2023 at 14:45

Place: Harpsund

Practical information: Media representatives are required to arrive no later than 12.15. The press conference will take place at 14.45. There will be photo opportunities on arrival at Harpsund at 13.00 and during the traditional tour in the prime minister’s rowing boat starting at 14.00.

Advance registration by 24 August 17.00 via email to Jonathan Svensson (see press contact). Please give your name and the name of your editorial office and indicate whether you are participating as a reporter or a photographer. Please also attach your press credentials. Note that the number of places is limited.