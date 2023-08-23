By 2030, Global Chemical Distribution Market Will Surpass $394.4 Bn at 6.8% CAGR Growth | Vantage Market Research

WASHINGTON, Aug. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to recent reports, the Global Chemical Distribution Market is currently valued at a staggering $248.9 Billion as of 2023. Experts project that this market will continue to grow steadily and reach an estimated value of $394.4 Billion by the year 2030. This impressive growth is expected to occur at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.8% between the years 2023 and 2030.



The chemical distribution market serves as a vital link in the global supply chain, facilitating the efficient movement of chemicals from manufacturers to end-users across various industries. This market plays a pivotal role in ensuring the availability of a wide range of chemicals, raw materials, and specialized products, contributing to the functioning of industries such as pharmaceuticals, agriculture, manufacturing, and more. The driving factors behind the chemical distribution market's growth include the increasing demand for chemicals across industries, globalization of supply chains, and the need for optimized logistics and distribution networks.

Top Report Findings:

The chemical distribution market is projected to experience steady growth at a CAGR of 6.8% over the forecast period (2023-2030).

Specialty chemicals are anticipated to dominate the product segment due to their increasing demand across various end-use industries.

Asia-Pacific is poised to lead the regional landscape, attributed to rapid industrialization and urbanization in countries like China and India.





Top Companies in the Global Chemical Distribution Market

Caldic B.V. (Netherlands)

Wilbur Ellis Holdings Inc. (U.S.)

Omya AG (Switzerland)

IMCD (Netherlands)

Biesterfeld AG (Germany)

Stockmeier Group (Germany)

Quimidroga (Spain)

Solvadis Deutschland GmbH (Germany)

Univar Solutions Inc. (U.S.)

Helm AG (Germany)

Brenntag AG (Germany)

Ter Group (Germany)

Barentz (Mexico)

Azelis (Luxembourg)

Safic Alan (France)

ICC Industries Inc. (U.S.)

Jebsen & Jessen Pte. Ltd. (Singapore)

Ashland (U.S.)

REDA Chemicals (UAE)

Manuchar (Belgium)

OR

Market Dynamics:

The chemical distribution market operates at the intersection of diverse industries, where seamless coordination is paramount. Factors like expanding industrial bases in emerging economies, the rise of specialty chemicals, and the growing adoption of digital technologies for supply chain management are influencing the market dynamics. Additionally, stringent regulations pertaining to chemical handling, storage, and transportation add a layer of complexity, prompting distributors to adhere to safety standards while maintaining operational efficiency.

Top Trends in the Chemical Distribution Market:

E-commerce Integration: The industry is witnessing a shift towards online platforms, enabling manufacturers and distributors to streamline transactions and enhance customer experience through easy ordering and real-time tracking. Sustainability Drive: Increasing awareness of environmental concerns is driving the adoption of sustainable practices in chemical distribution, encompassing efficient packaging, reduced emissions, and eco-friendly transport options. Data Analytics: Leveraging big data and analytics is becoming crucial for optimizing supply chains, forecasting demand, and managing inventory efficiently, ultimately leading to improved customer satisfaction. Value-Added Services: Distributors are differentiating themselves by offering value-added services such as technical support, custom blending, and just-in-time delivery to cater to specific customer needs.

Global Chemical Distribution Market Segmentation

By Products

Specialty Chemicals

Commodity Chemicals

By End-Uses

Speciality Chemicals

Commodity Chemicals

Challenges

The prices of chemicals are volatile, which can make it difficult for distributors to plan their operations. This is because distributors need to purchase chemicals in bulk and store them for future sale. If the prices of chemicals fluctuate, distributors may end up losing money if they purchase chemicals at a high price and then sell them at a lower price.

The chemical industry is subject to a growing number of regulatory requirements. This can increase the cost of compliance for distributors. Distributors need to ensure that they are in compliance with all applicable regulations, such as those related to the handling, storage, and transportation of chemicals. Failure to comply with these regulations can result in fines or other penalties.

Online retailers are offering lower prices and more convenience than traditional distributors. This is putting pressure on distributors to compete. Online retailers can sell chemicals at lower prices because they do not have the same overhead costs as traditional distributors. They also do not have to maintain a physical inventory, which can save them money.

The chemical supply chain is complex and can be difficult to manage. This is because chemicals are often transported across multiple countries and can be subject to different regulations. Distributors need to have a good understanding of the chemical supply chain in order to ensure that they are compliant with all applicable regulations and that they can deliver chemicals to their customers on time and in good condition.

The chemical industry is exposed to a number of security risks, such as theft, sabotage, and cyberattacks. Distributors need to have strong security measures in place to protect their employees, customers, and the environment from these risks.

Opportunities

The demand for chemicals is expected to grow in the coming years, driven by factors such as population growth, economic development, and technological advancements. This growth will create opportunities for distributors to sell more chemicals.

There is a growing focus on sustainability in the chemical industry. This is creating opportunities for distributors to offer sustainable chemical solutions. Distributors can offer sustainable chemical solutions by providing customers with chemicals that are made from renewable resources or that have a low environmental impact.

Many chemical manufacturers are outsourcing their distribution activities to third-party distributors. This is creating opportunities for distributors to expand their business. By outsourcing their distribution activities, chemical manufacturers can focus on their core competencies, such as research and development and manufacturing.

The development of new technologies, such as artificial intelligence and blockchain, is creating opportunities for distributors to improve their operations. For example, artificial intelligence can be used to optimize the supply chain and blockchain can be used to track and trace chemicals.

There are opportunities for distributors to expand into new markets, such as emerging markets. These markets are growing rapidly and offer significant potential for growth.

Recent Development

IMCD acquired 100% of the shares of the specialty distributor Brylchem Pte Ltd in June 2023 to expand its presence in Southeast Asia. The transaction is scheduled for the fourth quarter of 2023.

Brenntag acquired Shanghai Saifu Chemical Development Co., Ltd. in June 2023. This is a significant step in boosting its specialty chemicals footprint in the Asia Pacific market.

Azelis joined forces with Sirius International in May 2023 to cater to Azelis' ambition to emerge as a global leader in providing sustainable chemical raw materials.

IMCD's Swedish subsidiary acquired ACM AB in April 2023 to boost IMCD's chemical distribution capabilities. Furthermore, IMCD India acquired India-based Tradeimpex in April 2023 to serve its customers with a wide range of products.

Brenntag acquired Aik Moh Group in March 2023 to enhance its production and distribution of industrial chemicals, and offer value-added services including logistics, repacking, warehousing, and mixing and blending, with a focus on South-East Asia.





Key Questions Answered in the Report:

How is the chemical distribution market positioned globally and regionally?

What are the driving factors propelling the growth of this market?

Which industry segments are the primary consumers of chemical distribution services?

How are regulatory norms impacting the operational landscape of distributors?

What role does technology play in optimizing chemical distribution?

What are the emerging trends that are reshaping the market dynamics?

How do supply chain disruptions affect the chemical distribution market, and how can they be mitigated?

Which regions hold the most lucrative opportunities for market players?

Scope of the Report:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2022 USD 248.9 Billion Revenue Forecast by 2030 USD 394.4 Billion CAGR 6.8% from 2022 to 2030 Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2022 to 2030 Key Players Univar Solutions Inc., Helm AG, Brenntag AG, Ter Group, Barentz, Azelis, Safic Alan, ICC Industries Inc., Jebsen & Jessen Pte. Ltd., Quimidroga, Solvadis Deutschland GmbH, Ashland, Caldic B.V., Wilbur Ellis Holdings Inc., Omya AG, IMCD, Biesterfeld AG, Stockmeier Group, REDA Chemicals, Manuchar Customization Request If our report does not include the information you are searching for, you may contact us to have a report tailored to your specific business needs https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/chemical-distribution-market-2042/customization-request

Regional Analysis:

North America: North America's chemical distribution market is characterized by its mature industrial base and stringent regulatory framework. The region's well-established manufacturing sectors, including chemicals, pharmaceuticals, and automotive, drive the demand for efficient distribution services. The presence of key players and technological advancements contributes to the market's growth. However, compliance with evolving regulations and sustainability goals remains a challenge. As the region focuses on sustainable practices, opportunities arise for distributors to offer eco-friendly solutions and innovative value-added services.

Follow Us on: LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook | YouTube

