Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,106 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 476,850 in the last 365 days.

Transcontinental Inc. – Release of Third Quarter 2023 Results and Conference Call

MONTREAL, Aug. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Wednesday, September 6, 2023, Transcontinental Inc. will release its third quarter 2023 results after market close. The financial results will be made public in a press release that will be issued on the newswire as well as in the Management’s Discussion and Analysis that will be posted on the Corporation’s website.

The Corporation will also host a conference call for the financial community on Thursday September 7 at 8:00 a.m. The conference call will be broadcast live (audio only) on the Investors homepage of the Corporation’s website at www.tc.tc, and will be archived for 30 days.

 
Q3-2023 RESULTS CONFERENCE CALL
Date : Thursday, September 7, 2023
Time : 8:00 AM
Dial-in numbers : 1-416-764-8658 or 1-888-886-7786
Live audio webcast : www.tc.tc/investors
     
CONFERENCE RECORDING PLAYBACK
Availability dates : September 7 (7:30 PM) to September 21 (11:59 PM)
Access telephone numbers : 1-416-764-8692 or 1-877-674-7070
Access code : 059308 #
     
2023 CALENDAR – UPCOMING QUARTERLY RESULTS
4th quarter : Results release on Tuesday, December 12, 2023 and conference call on Wednesday, December 13, 2023.
     


For further information:

Yan Lapointe
Director, Investor Relations and Treasury
TC Transcontinental
Telephone: 514-954-3574
yan.lapointe@tc.tc


Primary Logo

You just read:

Transcontinental Inc. – Release of Third Quarter 2023 Results and Conference Call

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Telecommunications ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more