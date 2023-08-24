"This is just the beginning"; How Lazy Lions Is Using AI To Become The Next Big Name In Media
Lazy Lions, the NFT project, introduces the 'Lazy AI Character Builder', a tool designed for members to produce personalized narratives for their NFTs.
We've harnessed the essence of traditional storytelling and amplified it with technology. Every narrative crafted via the Lazy AI Character Builder enriches our Lazy Lions Lore.”SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA, August 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Lazy Lions, the NFT project, is setting its sights on an audacious vision: to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with household names like the Marvel Universe, Star Wars, and Harry Potter. But Lazy Lions offers a unique spin: a narrative universe forged in collaboration with its community, co-creating characters, landscapes, and tales.
Driven by a commitment to innovation, co-creation, and cutting-edge AI technology, they now proudly unveil their latest tool, the 'Lazy AI Character Builder'. This tool is designed to empower the community in crafting unique character narratives, further advancing their ambition to pioneer a new wave in the entertainment industry.
Ashur, co-founder of Lazy Lions, emphasized, "Our mission isn't solely about pioneering tools. We're on a quest to redefine entertainment, to democratize storytelling. With every Lazy Lion having its unique backstory, our community has a canvas to shape the collective narrative, setting the stage for a media franchise that's powered by the imagination of its fans. This is just the beginning of that journey."
The Lazy AI Character Builder is an innovative testament to this mission. This trailblazing storytelling tool merges the capabilities of artificial intelligence with community input, creating rich, personalized narratives for each Lazy Lion and Cub. By selecting archetypes, defining character traits, and choosing genres, members watch in real-time as AI crafts tales tailored to their vision, all of which can be further refined and perfected by the users.
This exciting innovation follows the establishment of Lazy Lions Lore, the community's collaborative digital compendium. Modeled after platforms like Wikipedia but specifically tailored to capture the unique spirit of the Lazy Lions universe, allowing every member to contribute their own narratives and enrich the shared lore.
"We've harnessed the essence of traditional storytelling and amplified it with technology," shared Ashur. "Every narrative crafted via the Lazy AI Character Builder enriches our Lazy Lions Lore, driving us closer to our vision of a sprawling, community-driven media franchise."
The team also recently announced the appointment of TikToker Mark Kacy as their social media advisor. Mark, who brings with him a track record of significant achievements in the social media arena, has been helping amplify Lazy Lions’ engagement and expand their reach.
Lazy Lions is not just presenting tools; it's laying the foundation for a monumental shift in entertainment and storytelling. The goal is vivid: to co-create the next iconic universe, with stories and characters that could rival the likes of Harry Potter or Batman, all fueled by the creativity of the Lazy Lions community.
About Lazy Lions:
Lazy Lions is a top 100 NFT collection made up of 10,000 unique, programmatically generated NFTs. Each NFT is a unique character in the co-built universe. The Lazy Lions ecosystem also encompasses Lazy Bungalows & Lazy Cubs.
Having generated over 100M USD in traded volume, Lazy Lions are on their way to dominate the future of entertainment and digital ownership through co-creation and innovation. Together with their rights-holding 👑’s, they’re building a powerful and decentralized brand that empowers holders to easily exploit their opportunity of IP across games, TV, film, and entertainment.
