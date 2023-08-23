PHILIPPINES, August 23 - Press Release

August 23, 2023 Cayetano honors Secretary Ople for life-long public service, championing OFW welfare Senator Alan Peter Cayetano on Wednesday expressed "profound sorrow" on the demise of Migrant Workers Secretary Maria Susana "Toots" Vasquez Ople, honoring his close friend as a life-long champion of the rights of Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs). In a Facebook post, Cayetano's office said Ople's life was "dedicated to improving the welfare and protecting the rights of our OFWs, and her passing is a great loss to our nation." "As partners in the fight for OFW rights -- long before she even joined government -- she fearlessly fought against labor exploitation and human trafficking. Her work transcended borders and made a profound impact on the lives of countless OFWs and their families," the post added. Cayetano also relayed his condolences through Senate Resolution No. 755 which he filed on August 23, 2023, a day after Ople passed away at the age of 61. "Despite suffering from an illness, she [Ople] did not hesitate to heed the call of public service, putting fellow Filipinos before herself - the true embodiment of kapwa bago sarili," he said. He also shared Ople's roles in various official capacities for more than 16 years. "Secretary Ople served the Filipino people as Undersecretary of the Department of Labor and Employment, Head of Presidential Speechwriting Group at the Office of the President, and Chief of Staff to then-Department of Foreign Affairs Secretary and Senator Blas F. Ople," he said. "Reflecting her passion and commitment to the cause of OFWs, she founded and served as President of the Blas F. Ople Policy Center, a non-profit organization advocating for migrant workers' rights and welfare, for 18 years," he added. Cayetano likewise recounted the many hats Ople wore as a media practitioner, columnist to media entities, and as an anti-human trafficking advocate. "She [Ople] was the first Filipino to have been appointed to the United Nations Voluntary Trust Fund to Assist Victims of Human Trafficking's Board of Trustees," he said. Cayetano said because of her work ethic and compassion, Ople was conferred by the United States government with the "Global Trafficking in Persons Hero Award for 2013" for her persistent and unyielding effort to curb human trafficking. A Senate Resolution also recognized her efforts against human trafficking. In Ople's crucial role as the first-ever Migrant Workers Department Secretary, Cayetano said she was credited for rekindling the friendship between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) when the Philippines then banned the deployment of Filipino workers there. "Secretary Ople was a dedicated public servant who tirelessly championed for the welfare of laborers, made a career in protecting and promoting the rights of OFWs, and fearlessly fought against human trafficking," he said. Mourning her demise, Cayetano said Ople's unwavering dedication and commitment won the trust and love of fellow public servants, countless laborers, and multitudes of OFWs and their families. "As we bid farewell, we honor Secretary Ople's unwavering dedication and commitment to our modern-day heroes. Her legacy will inspire generations to come, reminding us of the importance of justice, compassion, and relentless service to our migrant workers," the Facebook post said. "Rest in peace, Secretary Toots, knowing that your work lives on in the hearts and actions of those you inspired," it added. Cayetano, pinapurihan si Secretary Ople sa habangbuhay na public service Nagpahayag ng matinding kalungkutan si Senador Alan Peter Cayetano nitong Miyerkules sa pagpanaw ng malapit niyang kaibigang si Migrant Workers Secretary Maria Susana "Toots" Vasquez Ople, na kinilala niya bilang isang "life-long champion" ng mga karapatan ng mga Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs). Sa isang Facebook post, sinabi ng opisina ni Cayetano na inilaan ni Ople ang kanyang buhay sa pagpapaganda ng katayuan at pangangalaga ng mga karapatan ng mga OFW. "Her passing is a great loss to our nation...As partners in the fight for OFW rights -- long before she even joined government -- she fearlessly fought against labor exploitation and human trafficking. Her work transcended borders and made a profound impact on the lives of countless OFWs and their families," wika ng post. Ipinahayag din ni Cayetano ang kanyang pakikiramay sa pamamagitan ng Senate Resolution No. 755 na inihain niya nitong August 23, 2023, isang araw pagkatapos ang pagpanaw ni Ople sa edad na 61. "Despite suffering from an illness, she [Ople] did not hesitate to heed the call of public service, putting fellow Filipinos before herself - the true embodiment of kapwa bago sarili," sulat ni Cayetano sa resolusyon. Ibinahagi din niya ang mga naging tungkulin ni Ople sa iba't ibang opisyal na kapasidad sa loob ng higit sa 16 na taon. "Secretary Ople served the Filipino people as Undersecretary of the Department of Labor and Employment, Head of Presidential Speechwriting Group at the Office of the President, and Chief of Staff to then-Department of Foreign Affairs Secretary and Senator Blas F. Ople," wika niya. "Reflecting her passion and commitment to the cause of OFWs, she founded and served as President of the Blas F. Ople Policy Center, a non-profit organization advocating for migrant workers' rights and welfare, for 18 years," dagdag niya. Ikinuwento rin ni Cayetano ang iba't ibang trabaho ni Ople bilang isang media practitioner, kolumnista, at isang anti-human trafficking advocate. "She [Ople] was the first Filipino to have been appointed to the United Nations Voluntary Trust Fund to Assist Victims ofHuman Trafficking's Board of Trustees," aniya. Sinabi ni Cayetano na ginawaran ng US government si Ople ng "Global Trafficking in Persons Hero Award 2013" para sa kanyang patuloy at walang humpay na pagsisikap na pigilan ang human trafficking. Kinilala rin sa isang resolusyon ng Senado ang kanyang mga pagsisikap laban sa human trafficking. Sa napakahalagang tungkulin ni Ople bilang kauna-unahang Migrant Workers Department Secretary, sinabi ni Cayetano na siya ay pinarangalan sa muling pagpapasigla ng pagkakaibigan sa pagitan ng Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) noong ipinagbawal ng Pilipinas ang pag-deploy ng mga manggagawang Pilipino doon. "Secretary Ople was a dedicated public servant who tirelessly championed for the welfare of laborers, made a career in protecting and promoting the rights of OFWs, and fearlessly fought against human trafficking," sabi niya. Sinabi ni Cayetano na dahil sa kanyang dedikasyon, nakuha ni Ople ang tiwala at pagmamahal ng mga kapwa lingkod-bayan, mga manggagawa, at mga OFW at kanilang mga pamilya. "As we bid farewell, we honor Secretary Ople's unwavering dedication and commitment to our modern-day heroes. Her legacy will inspire generations to come, reminding us of the importance of justice, compassion, and relentless service to our migrant workers," wika ng Facebook post ng opisina ni Cayetano. "Rest in peace, Secretary Toots, knowing that your work lives on in the hearts and actions of those you inspired," dagdag nito.