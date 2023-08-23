PRIB: Senate congratulates PMCC 4th Watch on its Golden Anniversary

PHILIPPINES, August 23 - Press Release

August 23, 2023 Senate congratulates PMCC 4th Watch on its Golden Anniversary The Senate adopted a resolution Wednesday, August 23, 2023, congratulating members of the Pentecostal Missionary Church of Christ (4th Watch), Inc. (PMCC 4th Watch) on the church's golden anniversary to be celebrated on August 27th. Senate Resolution No. 84 was introduced by Senators Cynthia Villar, Christopher Lawrence Go, Imee Marcos and Maria Lourdes Nancy Binay. The resolution lauded the PMCC 4th Watch for engaging in social work activities such as medical assistance, disaster rescue and educational outreach program. According to the resolution, the church which established a national network of schools dedicated to quality Christian education and in collaboration with the Philippine Red Cross last month, conducted a nationwide bloodletting campaign across 30 locations in the country, successfully collecting a total of 4023 bags of blood. The PMCC 4th Watch has launched national and global evangelistic efforts, establishing churches in different parts of the country and world, marking its presence in almost every major city and province in the Philippines and in more than 70 countries in various continents of the world. The resolution also noted the church's role during the pandemic as it reached out over eight million people across the globe through the broadcast of the Word of God via uplifting radio and television programs as well as through intercessory prayers and humanitarian aid. "The church's commitment to evangelism, which is a defining aspect of its identity, extends beyond spiritual guidance. Members share their faith through door-to-door missionary work, public outreach, and broadcast initiatives like Oras ng Katotohanan and Surer Word. These efforts connect hearts and minds worldwide, embodying universal principles of love and compassion, and biblical teachings," Villar said. "As we celebrate PMCC 4th Watch's 50th anniversary, we recognize their profound spiritual and social impact. Congratulations, PMCC 4th Watch, on a journey filled with faith, love, and dedication. May your future continue to enrich lives. Let's honor this momentous milestone and be inspired to strive for a world filled with understanding, compassion, and unity," Villar said.