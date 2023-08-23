Dela Rosa: Co-sponsorship speech Pentecostal Missionary Church of Christ Golden Church Anniversary

PHILIPPINES, August 23 - Press Release

August 23, 2023 CO-SPONSORSHIP SPEECH

Pentecostal Missionary Church of Christ Golden Church Anniversary

August 23, 2023 Mr. President, it is my honor to co-sponsor Proposed Senate Resolution No. 719, congratulating the Pentecostal Missionary Church of Christ (4th Watch) on the occasion of its 50th Golden Church Anniversary. Founded on the [principles] of faith, unity, and service, the Pentecostal Missionary Church of Christ (4th Watch) has played an integral role in our community, enriching the lives of its members and fostering a sense of spirituality that transcends boundaries. Through its unwavering dedication to spreading the message of hope and compassion, the Pentecostal Missionary Church of Christ (4th Watch) has not only uplifted its congregation but has also contributed positively to the fabric of our society. Its outreach programs, community initiatives, and emphasis on education have empowered countless individuals and families, leaving an indelible mark on our shared history. Today, we recognize the efforts of the church's leadership, clergy, and members who have tirelessly worked to create a welcoming and inclusive spiritual home. Their commitment to nurturing the spiritual, emotional, and social well-being of the community exemplifies the values that make our society strong. Romans Chapter 8 verses 38 to 39 say: For I am persuaded that neither death nor life, nor angels, nor principalities, nor powers, nor things present, nor things to come, nor height, nor depth, nor any other creature, shall be able to separate us from the love of God which is in Christ Jesus our Lord. We thank the Pentecostal Missionary Church of Christ (4th Watch) for being a constant reminder of this. I thus urge my esteemed colleagues to join me in congratulating them. Thank you, Mr. President.