Amanda McAllister, DNP, PNP Recognized with the 2023 Healthcare Impact Award
My goal has always been to provide my patients with the highest quality of care while prioritizing their education.”SUMMERVILLE, SOUTH CAROLINA , UNITED STATES , August 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Amanda McAllister has been selected to join its annual Healthcare Impact Award List for 2023. The 2023 Healthcare Impact Award celebrates deserving doctors and healthcare providers who put a priority on patient education, overall wellbeing, and make an impact on their local community and on a national level.
This accolade celebrates the exceptional contributions made by doctors and healthcare providers who prioritize patient education and create a positive impact within their local community and on a national level. When a doctor or other healthcare provider makes an impact, not only are they helping their patients, but they are also helping the community become a better place with their selfless commitment to patient education.
Lori Werner, Founder of Medical Marketing Whiz says, “We appreciate the selfless commitment that healthcare providers make to their community. We are honored to award great doctors and medical professionals our 2023 Healthcare Impact Award. Our award winners have courage and an unyielding passion to educate and contribute in very unique ways.”
Werner continues, “Our award winners are selected for their contributions to patient education and focus on improving the health and wellness of people in their local communities and also nationally. These leading experts are often featured on podcasts, webinars and in the media. Many also host in-person patient education events and are featured speakers throughout the United States. It’s important for patients to trust that their healthcare provider is an expert and our 2023 award winners have shown themselves to be leaders in their field.”
Throughout her career, Amanda McAllister has demonstrated exceptional dedication to her patients' well-being. Her approach to family medicine and pediatrics combines compassion, expertise, and a strong emphasis on patient education. By actively engaging with her patients, she ensures that they understand their conditions, treatment options, and preventive measures, empowering them to make informed decisions about their health.
"Receiving the Healthcare Impact Award is an immense honor, and I am grateful for this recognition," said McAllister. "My goal has always been to provide my patients with the highest quality of care while prioritizing their education. By fostering a collaborative environment and providing them with the knowledge they need, I believe we can make a lasting impact on their lives and the community as a whole."
Amanda McAllister’s dedication to patient education extends beyond the walls of her practice. She has actively engaged in various community outreach programs, delivering educational seminars and workshops to raise awareness about women’s health conditions. By sharing her expertise with both healthcare professionals and the general public, he/she has contributed significantly to the overall well-being of women in Summerville and beyond.
For media inquiries or to learn more about Amanda McAllister and the Seaside Family Medicine, please contact: (843) 471-2311
About Amanda McAllister:
Amanda has over nine years of experience as a PNP with five of the years spent working in rural health. During her clinical training Amanda completed a rotation in the behavioral neurology department at Boston Children’s Hospital where she learned about the management of pediatric behavioral health conditions. She also completed a clinical rotation in the newborn nursery further increasing her knowledge of the care of infants.
About the Healthcare Impact Award:
The Healthcare Impact Award recognizes outstanding doctors and healthcare providers who prioritize patient education and make a positive impact on their local community and beyond. It celebrates individuals who go beyond the call of duty to enhance patient care and promote health education. The award aims to honor healthcare professionals who make a significant difference in the lives of their patients and inspire others in the medical field.
