The Benchmark Company Announces Upcoming September Conference Schedule

NEW YORK, Aug. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Benchmark Company, LLC is pleased to announce our upcoming September conference schedule. On Thursday, September 7th, we will host our Consumer One-on-One Investor Conference, and the following week we will hold our 10th Annual TMT One-on-One Conference over two days -- Wednesday, September 13th and Thursday, September 14th. Designed to facilitate meaningful conversations between investors and companies, both events will consist entirely of in-person one-on-one or small group meetings. There will be no group presentations or industry panels. The conferences will be held at the New York Athletic Club, located on Central Park South in Manhattan.



“We are very excited for our upcoming busy conference schedule in September where we will be hosting 60 dynamic companies over two conferences - our Consumer Conference on September 7th and our TMT Conference on September 13th and 14th,” said Benchmark President Richard Messina. “Being able to expand to two separate conferences in September this year not only illustrates the appetite that our investor clients still have for in-person management meetings, but also highlights Benchmark’s recent growth that allows us to meet this demand.”

The Benchmark Company will be hosting:

Consumer One-on-One Investor Conference

Thursday, September 7th, 2023

8:00am – 3:00pm ET

Participating Companies include:

AutoNation, Inc., Citi Trends, Inc., Dine Brands Global Inc., El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc., Freshpet, Inc., GEN Restaurant Group, Inc., Group 1 Auto, Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc., J&J Snack Foods Corp., Kura Sushi USA, Inc., Magnite, Inc., Middleby Corporation, Penske Automotive Group, Potbelly Corp., Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc., Sonic Automotive, Inc., The Chefs’ Warehouse, Turning Point Brands

TMT One-on-One Conference

Wednesday, September 13th and Thursday, September 14th, 2023

8:00am – 3:00pm ET

Participating Companies include:

Wednesday, Sept. 13 th : ACM Research, Inc., Advanced Energy Industries, Inc., Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd., Axcelis Technologies, Inc., Diodes Inc., IonQ, IPG Photonics Corporation, Lattice Semiconductor Corp, Lions Gate Entertainment, Macom Technology Solutions, MaxLinear, Inc., MKS Instruments, Inc., Onto Innovation Inc., Power Integrations, Inc., Stagwell Inc., u-blox Holding AG, Veeco Instruments Inc.

Thursday, Sept. 14 th : Atomera Inc., Cinemark Holdings, Inc., Criteo, CSG Systems International, Inc., DraftKings Inc., fuboTV Inc., Genius Sports Ltd, Getty Images Holdings, Inc., Gray Television, Inc., IMAX Corporation, Indie Semiconductor, Inc., Liberty Global plc, Liberty Latin America, LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, Nat’l Assoc. of Theatre Owners, National CineMedia, LLC, Nexstar Media Group, Inc., Paramount Global, Playstudios, Roku, Inc., Rush Street Interactive, Inc., Sinclair, Inc., Spotify Technology, Taboola.com Ltd., Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc., The E.W. Scripps Company, The Marcus Corporation, Vizio Holding Corp., Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc., World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc., Zillow Group, Inc.

Clients may choose up to nine (9) meetings throughout each day.

To register, please contact: Michael Fiorini – Director, Institutional Equity Sales at mfiorini@benchmarkcompany.com or your Benchmark Company representative.

About The Benchmark Company

The Benchmark Company is a full-service investment banking firm offering a suite of corporate finance, advisory and institutional brokerage services. We were founded in 1988 and are headquartered in New York City. Our focus is on fostering the long-term success of our corporate clients through raising capital, providing strategic advisory services, generating insightful research and developing institutional sponsorship by leveraging the firm’s sales, trading and equity research capabilities. https://www.benchmarkcompany.com

For further information about Benchmark, please contact:

Elise Stern - Managing Director, Institutional Equities & Corporate Services 150 East 58th Street – 17th Floor | New York, NY 10155 D: 212-312-6747 | estern@benchmarkcompany.com