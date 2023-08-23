Federal Life Welcomes John Horbal and Matt Trosper to its Executive Team

Insurance Industry Veterans John Horbal and Matt Trosper Join Federal Life Insurance Bringing Additional Corporate Finance, Planning, Development and Strategy Expertise to Newly Reorganized Leadership Team

CHICAGO, Aug. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Federal Life Group, Inc. and its affiliates (“Federal Life”), a leading provider of insurance and retirement solutions founded in 1899, announced that John Horbal joined the company as chief financial officer and Matt Trosper has joined as senior vice president of corporate development and strategy. Both bring years of industry experience in corporate strategy and management.



“Adding John Horbal and Matt Trosper to our newly re-formed executive team is a vital step in our strategy to grow Federal Life and expand the successful accident and health insurance franchise while building a premier global retirement solutions provider for individuals and institutions,” said Federal Life CEO Knut Olson. “I’ve had the pleasure of working with John in multiple prior positions, and I look forward to collaborating with Matt in his new role as he works to grow our overall insurance platform.” Olson began his tenure as CEO on August 1.

Horbal comes to Federal Life with more than 20 years of extensive financial strategy and management experience, most of it in the insurance industry. He most recently served as senior vice president and chief financial officer for National Guardian Life Insurance. Horbal is recognized throughout the industry for consistently meeting corporate objectives and delivering on financial targets.

“It’s my great pleasure to be part of the Federal Life team and to join forces with Knut Olson once again,” said Horbal. “This is an exciting stage in the company's life cycle, and it’s an honor to be one of the guiding financial voices to ensuring long term value creation and the achievement of strategic objectives.”

Trosper is the former vice president of new and institutional markets for F&G Annuities & Life, where he oversaw capital market transactions, mergers and acquisition activity, and new business line diversification. Throughout his two decade-tenure in the insurance industry, Trosper directed various strategic initiatives, developing expertise and insight that will serve him well in his new role focusing on corporate development and strategy for Federal Life.

“I am thrilled to be part of the new leadership structure at Federal Life,” said Trosper. “Joining this impressive team of industry leaders at a point when there are so many new opportunities for the insurance sector is both a pleasure and a privilege.”

Associated with these additions to its executive team, Federal Life recently expanded its board of directors to include three new independent directors. “These changes are all part of Federal Life’s commitment to strategic growth and industry-leading corporate governance,” said Olson.

About Federal Life

Federal Life is a leading insurance business that has been protecting individuals and families with valuable products for over 100 years. Incorporated in 1899 and headquartered in the Chicago metropolitan area, Federal Life is proud of its longstanding tradition of financial strength, stability, and as an innovator in the industry. Federal Life is excited to deliver the next generation of accident & health, life, and annuity products through innovative product design and risk management solutions for insurance and reinsurance clients.

Media Contact:

Name: Jacqueline Lira

Phone: 904-599-8880

Email: jlira@federallife.com