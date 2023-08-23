Gal Thompson of Secured Signing talks about Spanish Language support for Signers
EINPresswire.com/ -- Leading Digital Signature and Remote Online Notarization platform, Secured Signing, announced today the introduction of a Spanish Language Support feature for signers during the signing process to further cater to its diverse and growing global user base.
"Secured Signing has always been at the forefront of innovation, striving to deliver top-notch services that resonate with a global audience. Introducing the Spanish Language Support at the signing stage aligns with our commitment to ensure every user feels at home when signing documents," shared Gal Thompson, CEO at Secured Signing.
Key Features:
• Spanish Language Support: Enhancing the signing process to cater to Spanish-speaking users, ensuring a seamless experience for signatories
• Effortless Activation: For users unfamiliar with enabling the new feature, the Secured Signing support team is available for guidance and assistance
Thompson further elaborated on the company's continuous drive for innovation, stating, "In this rapidly evolving digital landscape, staying stagnant is not an option. We are always pushing the envelope, developing new features, and fine-tuning our platform to cater to a diverse global market."
Secured Signing invites all users to explore the new Spanish Language Support during the signing process and encourages feedback to ensure optimal user satisfaction.
For more information about this update or to learn more about Secured Signing and its suite of features, reach out to the Secured Signing team or visit www.securedsigning.com
About Secured Signing
Secured Signing is a leading provider of electronic signature and digital solutions, helping businesses and organizations streamline their document signing processes. With its easy-to-use platform, customers can quickly and easily get their agreements signed and returned, saving time, and increasing efficiency. Secured Signing provides a trusted, tamper-proof Digital Signatures platform to the eSignature market with their legally binding document management solution that enables simple and secure eSigning, streamlined document workflows, and remote online notarization (RON) in a single cloud-based platform. The company’s Digital Signature, Video Signing, and RON platform enables its users to use any device to capture their graphical signature, fill-in, sign, seal and verify documents anywhere, anytime.
To learn more about Secured Signing visit, www.securedsigning.com.
