Statement from Gov. Henry McMaster on S.C. Supreme Court's Ruling on Fetal Heartbeat and Protection from Abortion Act

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Governor Henry McMaster today released the following statement in response to the South Carolina Supreme Court's ruling on the state's Fetal Heartbeat and Protection from Abortion Act:

"The Supreme Court's ruling marks a historic moment in our state's history and is the culmination of years of hard work and determination by so many in our state to ensure that the sanctity of life is protected," said Governor Henry McMaster. "With this victory, we protect the lives of countless unborn children and reaffirm South Carolina's place as one of the most pro-life states in America."