3D Ceramic Printer Market to Reach $12.7 Billion, Globally, by 2032 at 21.4% CAGR: Allied Market Research

The global 3D ceramic printer market is driven by factors such as an advancement in printing technology, cost effectiveness, and surge in the use of 3D ceramic printers in various industries.

Portland, OR, Aug. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, “ 3D Ceramic Printer Market by Component (Solution and Service), Technology (Binder Jetting, Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM), Selective Laser Sintering (SLS), Stereolithography (SLA), Laminated Object Manufacturing (LOM) and Others), and End User (Aerospace, Automotive, Healthcare, Architecture, Consumer Goods, Art, Casting Mold, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2032”. According to the report, the global 3D ceramic printer industry generated $1.9 billion in 2022, and is anticipated to generate $12.7 billion by 2032, witnessing a CAGR of 21.4% from 2023 to 2032.

A 3D ceramic printer is a specialized variation of a 3D printer that is developed for producing three-dimensional items using ceramic substances. This printer functions according to the principles of additive manufacturing, wherein objects are constructed layer by layer, following a digital 3D model. In contrast to conventional ceramic manufacturing techniques that encompass the molding and firing of clay or other ceramic materials, the process of 3D ceramic printing presents a more accurate and effective approach for crafting intricate ceramic parts.

Prime determinants of growth

The global 3D ceramic printer market is driven by factors such as an advancement in printing technology, cost effectiveness, and surge in the use of 3D ceramic printers in various industries. However, lack of technical expertise, limited availability, and high costs restrict the market growth to some extent. On the contrary, a rise in demand for personalized ceramic products is expected to provide lucrative growth opportunities for the market.

Covid-19 scenario

The demand for 3D ceramic printers increased considerably during the COVID-19 pandemic. This was attributed to a rise in demand for medical equipment, including ventilators and PPE.

However, the closure of physical workplaces and restrictions on manufacturing facilities hindered the adoption and production of 3D ceramic printers. The pandemic also accelerated the need for innovative solutions, such as remote production capabilities and personalized manufacturing, which potentially accelerated growth in the 3D ceramic printer market.

The solution segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on component, the solution segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than four-fifths of the global 3D ceramic printer market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period, owing to the precision and resolution of 3D ceramic printers to produce more intricate and detailed ceramic objects. However, the service segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 26.1% from 2023 to 2032, owing to the turnkey solutions offered by manufacturers and service providers that simplify the setup process for buyers, especially those new to 3D printing technology.

The stereolithography (SLA) segment garnered the major share in 2022

Based on technology, the stereolithography (SLA) segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than one-fourth of the global 3D ceramic printer market revenue, owing to the inherent capabilities of SLA technology for high resolution and fine detail. However, the selective laser sintering (SLS) segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 26.5% from 2023 to 2032. This is attributed to the ability to produce complex and functional ceramic parts with SLS that caters to the unique needs of the industries.

The automotive segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on end user, the automotive segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than one-fourth of the global 3D ceramic printer market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to the fact that the use of ceramic materials in critical automotive components enhances their durability, contributing to longer lifespan and reduced maintenance requirements. However, the architecture segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 27.5% from 2023 to 2032. This is attributed to the fact that 3D ceramic printing enables architects to realize complex and intricate geometries, including intricate facades, decorative features, and artistic sculptures that were once difficult to achieve using conventional manufacturing processes.

North America dominated the market in 2022

Based on region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for more than one-third of the global 3D ceramic printer market revenue, owing to the rising demand for personalized and custom-made ceramic products, and advancements in 3D printing technology. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 25.6% from 2023 to 2032, owing to rising demand for customized and intricate ceramic products in various industries such as aerospace, healthcare, and automotive. Moreover, supportive government initiatives and increased investment in research and development have fostered the growth of the 3D ceramic printer market in Asia-Pacific, facilitating the expansion of this innovative technology in the region.

