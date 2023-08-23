9Round Kickboxing Fitness Inks Deal to Become Karate Combat’s Official Worldwide Fitness Partner

GREENVILLE, S.C., Aug. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 9Round, the world’s largest kickboxing fitness franchise, announced today it will become Karate Combat’s Official Worldwide Fitness Partner. Karate Combat is the premier full-contact striking professional sports league.



9Round has a global presence with nearly 500 locations across 18 countries. Karate Combat is distributed to over 100 countries and has long-term, exclusive contracts with fighters from over 30 countries including the United States, Canada, Mexico, UK, Spain, Australia, Japan and Morocco.

As the league’s Official Worldwide Fitness Partner, 9Round will become the exclusive gym and fitness franchise sponsor of Karate Combat. The partners will co-produce and co-distribute content for 9Round franchisees and members and Karate Combat’s fans. 9Round’s logo will be featured on Karate Combat’s signature fighting pit and red carpet. Local members of 9Round and franchisees will receive opportunities to attend the league’s live events.

The partnership is a natural fit as 9Round’s CEO & Co-Founder, Shannon “The Cannon” Hudson is an IKF Light Middleweight Kickboxing World Champion, a 5th-degree black belt in Japanese Shotokan Karate, a 5th-degree black belt under the Joe Lewis Fighting System, and a 4th-degree black belt under the Superfoot System (Bill Wallace). Both he and his wife, Heather “The Hero” Hudson, co-founder, and 9Round Chief Operating Officer, appreciate the competitiveness of Karate Combat.

“9Round is thrilled to announce its role as Karate Combat’s Official Worldwide Fitness Partner. We find our inspiration in empowering individuals globally through invigorating fitness experiences. This strategic alliance magnifies our testament to fitness and wellbeing, transcending boundaries and crafting a legacy of strength, perseverance, and global unity,” Shannon Hudson said.

Adam Kovacs, League President of Karate Combat, said, “We are excited about this partnership—two global sports brands with similar values and passion for everything striking. I'm thrilled to work with Shannon, a world-class striker who's so dedicated to the sport.”

Tune into Karate.com on September 16th to watch Karate Combat 41 live.

For more information on 9Round, please visit https://www.9round.com/

For more information on Karate Combat, please visit https://www.karate.com/

About 9Round

Founded in 2008 by professional kickboxer Shannon Hudson and his wife, Heather, 9Round is the world's largest kicking boxing franchise both in gyms and online that brings kickboxing fitness training to the average person in a 30-minute, trainer-guided, full-body circuit format. The program is developed around a proprietary and copyrighted system of nine challenging workout stations created by Shannon himself. Today, there are nearly 500 9Round locations open and operating throughout 41 U.S. states and in 17 other countries including Australia, Canada, Costa Rica, Guatemala, Japan, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Mexico, Ecuador, New Zealand, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, Vietnam. Locations are soon to be coming to India and South Korea. For more information, please visit www.9round.com .

About Karate Combat

Karate Combat is the world's premier full-contact striking league, blending the excitement of live-action, full-contact Karate with immersive CGI environments powered by the Epic Games Unreal gaming and virtual production engine. Olympic medalists and national champions from around the world are just some of the elite black belts invited to compete in eight different weight divisions in pursuit of a Karate Combat World Championship. The league, which is streamed and broadcast to over 100 countries worldwide, is owned by the Sensei Foundation, a Cayman Islands Foundation Company and its affiliates.

Media Contact

press@karate.com