Umoja Biopharma to Unveil Preliminary Positive Non-Human Primate Data for the First Time at the 8th CAR-TCR Summit

SEATTLE, Aug. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Umoja Biopharma, Inc., a transformative immuno-oncology company creating off-the-shelf treatments for cancers, today announced it will unveil preliminary best-in-class data from an ongoing non-human primate study for the first time at the 8th CAR-TCR Summit being held August 29-September 1 in Boston, MA.



Presentation Details:

Presentation Title: Surface Engineering of VivoVec Generates Potent In Vivo CAR-T Achieving Durable B Cell Aplasia in Non-Human Primate Model

Presenting Speaker: Byoung Ryu, Ph.D., Executive Vice President of Discovery Research & Vector Biology

Presentation Date/Time: Friday, September 1, 2023, at 11:00 AM ET

Track: Discovery

Session Title: Leveraging Next Generation Gene Delivery & Transduction

Key Topics to be Discussed:

Development of VivoVec particles for in vivo CAR-T cell generation

VivoVec surface engineering enables preferential binding, activation, and transduction of T cells in vivo

A single infusion of VivoVec particles generated mid double-digit percentages of circulating CAR T-cells and achieved durable B cell aplasia in the initial three non-human primate experimental animals treated with a full human target dose



About Umoja Biopharma

Umoja Biopharma, Inc. is an early clinical-stage company advancing an entirely new approach to immunotherapy. The Company is a transformative multi-platform immuno-oncology company founded with the goal of creating curative treatments for solid and hematological malignancies. Founded based on pioneering work performed at Seattle Children’s Research Institute and Purdue University, Umoja’s novel approach is powered by integrated cellular immunotherapy technologies including the VivoVec™ off-the-shelf in vivo delivery platform and the RACR™/CAR in vivo cell expansion/control platform. Designed from the ground up to work together, these platforms are being developed to create and harness a powerful immune response in the body to directly, safely, and controllably attack cancer. Umoja believes that its approach can provide broader access to the most advanced immunotherapies and enable more patients to live better, fuller lives. To learn more, visit http://umoja-biopharma.com/.

