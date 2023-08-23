Peapack Private Hires Ling Li, Senior Managing Director, Commercial Private Banker

BEDMINSTER, NJ, Aug. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ Global Select Market: PGC) and Peapack Private, a division of Peapack-Gladstone Bank, are proud to announce that Ling Li has joined its commercial banking team as a Senior Managing Director, Commercial Private Banker. Ling is responsible for providing customized bank solutions to small and medium-sized enterprises to achieve their long-term financial goals. She will look to reinforce and expand the Company’s footprint in the commercial arena with a focus on real estate, private funds, professional services, tech start-ups, and more.



Ling brings over 20 years of financial services experience to Peapack Private. Most recently serving as Senior Vice President, Group Director, at Signature Bank in New York, NY, Ling built a highly successful portfolio and generated significant revenue growth through the acquisition of new client relationships. She increased product penetration, profitability, and business growth through top tier commercial relations in a wide range of industry sectors including real estate, legal, medical, nonprofit, ecommerce, and retail. Prior to this role, Ling worked as a Senior Business Relationship Banker at Capital One, HSBC, and JPMorgan Chase, where she consistently increased product penetration and profitability while providing outstanding client service.

Ling holds a Bachelor of Science in International Business from The College of New Jersey. She is a member of the Executive Committee for the Chinatown Manpower Project and New York Women Leaders Organization and is fluent in several Chinese dialects - including Mandarin, Cantonese and Fujianese.

Ling is part of a team of commercial bankers who will focus on expanding Peapack Private’s presence, as the Company and its private banking division grow its business into New York.

About the Company

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation is a New Jersey bank holding company with total assets of $6.5 billion and assets under management and/or administration of $10.7 billion as of June 30, 2023. Founded in 1921, Peapack-Gladstone Bank is a commercial bank that offers a client-centric approach to banking, providing high-quality products along with customized and innovative wealth management, investment banking, commercial and retail solutions. Peapack Private offers comprehensive financial, tax, fiduciary and investment advice and solutions, to individuals, families, privately held businesses, family offices and not-for-profit organizations, which help them to establish, maintain and expand their legacy. Together, Peapack-Gladstone Bank and Peapack Private offer an unparalleled commitment to client service.

Visit www.pgbank.com and www.peapackprivate.com for more information.

Contact: Rosanne Schwab, Peapack-Gladstone Bank, Vice President, Public Relations and Corporate Communications Manager, 500 Hills Drive, Suite 300, Bedminster, NJ 07921 rschwab@pgbank.com, (908) 719-6543.

