IoT Smart Healthcare Market Outlook 2023: Big Things are Happening | Medtronic, Cisco Systems, IBM

HTF MI integrates History, Trends, and Forecasts to identify the highest value opportunities, cope with the most critical business challenges and transform the businesses. The 2023E-2030 Global IoT Smart Healthcare Market study with 132+ market data Tables, Pie charts & Figures is now released by HTF MI. The research assessment of the Market is designed to analyse futuristic trends, growth factors, industry opinions, and industry-validated market facts to forecast till 2029. The market Study is segmented by key a region that is accelerating the marketization. This section also provides the scope of different segments and applications that can potentially influence the market in the future. The detailed information is based on current trends and historic milestones. Some of the players studied are General Electric (GE) (United States), Philips (Netherlands), Medtronic (Ireland), Siemens Healthineers (Germany), Cisco Systems (United States), IBM (United States), Microsoft (United States), Honeywell (United States), Cerner Corporation (United States), Johnson & Johnson (United States), ABB (Switzerland), Qualcomm (United States), Intel Corporation (United States), SAP (United States), Oracle Corporation (United States), Ericsson (Sweden), Huawei (China), Boston Scientific (United States), Zebra Technologies (United States), Aeris Communications (United States).
The Global IoT Smart Healthcare Market was valued at USD 110.48 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 487.14 Billion by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 21.5% during 2023-2029.
Definition:
The Internet of Things (IoT) Smart Healthcare market refers to the application of IoT technology and devices in the healthcare sector to enhance the efficiency, effectiveness, and quality of healthcare services. In this context, "IoT" refers to the interconnected network of physical devices, sensors, software, and data that enables these devices to collect and exchange information over the internet. In the IoT Smart Healthcare market, various medical devices, wearables, sensors, and equipment are connected to the internet and can communicate with each other, as well as with healthcare providers and patients, to gather and share data in real-time. This data can include vital signs, patient information, medication schedules, environmental conditions, and more. This interconnectedness and data sharing lead to improved healthcare outcomes, personalized patient care, and streamlined healthcare operations.
Market Trends:
• The trend towards remote patient monitoring is gaining traction. IoT-enabled devices allow healthcare providers to remotely monitor patients' health conditions in real-time, reducing hospital readmissions and improving patient outcomes.
• Wearable devices are becoming more sophisticated, offering features like continuous monitoring of vital signs, ECG monitoring, sleep tracking, and stress management. This trend contributes to the growth of personal health monitoring and preventive care.
• The integration of IoT in telemedicine is increasing accessibility to healthcare services, enabling virtual consultations, diagnostics, and prescription management.
Market Drivers:
• The increasing availability of low-cost sensors, improved connectivity, and more reliable communication networks is driving the adoption of IoT in healthcare.
• The pandemic has accelerated the demand for remote healthcare solutions, pushing healthcare providers to adopt IoT-enabled telemedicine and remote monitoring.
• IoT technology can lead to cost savings by optimizing resource utilization, reducing hospital readmissions, and improving overall operational efficiency.
Market Opportunities:
• The aging global population presents a significant opportunity for IoT Smart Healthcare, as there is a growing need for remote monitoring and healthcare services for seniors.
• IoT devices can play a crucial role in managing chronic diseases such as diabetes, cardiovascular conditions, and respiratory disorders by providing continuous monitoring and early intervention.
• IoT-powered wearable devices are encouraging people to take a proactive approach to their health, focusing on wellness and preventive measures.
Market Challenges:
• The sensitive nature of health data requires robust security measures to protect patient privacy and prevent unauthorized access.
• Ensuring seamless integration and communication between various IoT devices, systems, and platforms can be challenging due to differing standards and protocols.
• Adhering to healthcare regulations, such as HIPAA in the U.S., while implementing IoT solutions can be complex and time-consuming.
Target Audience:
• Healthcare Providers
• Medical Device Manufacturers
• Regulatory Bodies
• Potential Investors
• New Entrants
• Research and Development Institutes
• Others
2023E-2030 Global IoT Smart Healthcare Market Competitive Analysis
Know your current market situation! Not just new products but ongoing products are also essential to analyse due to ever-changing market dynamics. The study allows marketers to understand consumer trends and segment analysis where they can face a rapid market share drop. Figure out who really the competition is in the marketplace, get to know market share analysis, market position, % Market Share, and segmented revenue.
Additionally, Past 2023E-2030 Global IoT Smart Healthcare Market data breakdown, Market Entropy to understand development activity and Patent Analysis*, Competitors Swot Analysis, Product Specifications, and Peer Group Analysis including financial metrics are covered.
Segmentation and Targeting
Essential demographic, geographic, psychographic, and behavioural information about business segments in the 2023E-2030 IoT Smart Healthcare market is targeted to aid in determining the features the company should encompass in order to fit into the business's requirements. For the Consumer-based market - the study is also classified with Market Maker information in order to understand better who the clients are, their buying behaviour, and patterns.
2023E-2030 IoT Smart Healthcare Product Types In-Depth: Medical Device, Systems & Software, Services, Connectivity Technology
2023E-2030 IoT Smart Healthcare Major Applications/End users: Telemedicine, Patient Monitoring, Connected Imaging, Clinical Operations, Medical Management, Others
2023E-2030 IoT Smart Healthcare Major Geographical First Level Segmentation:
• APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and the Rest of APAC; the Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)
• Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)
• North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)
• South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)
• MEA (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)
Research Objectives:
- Focuses on the key manufacturers, to define, pronounce and examine the value, sales volume, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.
- To share comprehensive information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (opportunities, drivers, growth potential, industry-specific challenges and risks).
- To analyse the with respect to individual future prospects, growth trends and their involvement to the total market.
- To analyse reasonable developments such as agreements, expansions new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
- To deliberately profile the key players and systematically examine their growth strategies.
FIVE FORCES & PESTLE ANALYSIS:
In order to better understand market conditions five forces analysis is conducted that includes the Bargaining power of buyers, Bargaining power of suppliers, Threat of new entrants, Threat of substitutes, and Threat of rivalry.
• Political (Political policy and stability as well as trade, fiscal, and taxation policies)
• Economical (Interest rates, employment or unemployment rates, raw material costs, and foreign exchange rates)
• Social (Changing family demographics, education levels, cultural trends, attitude changes, and changes in lifestyles)
• Technological (Changes in digital or mobile technology, automation, research, and development)
• Legal (Employment legislation, consumer law, health, and safety, international as well as trade regulation and restrictions)
• Environmental (Climate, recycling procedures, carbon footprint, waste disposal, and sustainability)
