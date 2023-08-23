Cross-border B2C e-Commerce Market Likely to enjoy Promising Growth by 2029 | Amazon, Alibaba, Walmart
Stay up to date with Cross-border B2C e-Commerce Market research offered by HTF MI. Check how key trends and emerging drivers are shaping this industry growth.
The 2023E-2030 Global Cross-border B2C e-Commerce Market study with 132+ market data Tables, Pie charts & Figures is now released by HTF MI. The research assessment of the Market is designed to analyse futuristic trends, growth factors, industry opinions, and industry-validated market facts to forecast till 2029. The market Study is segmented by key a region that is accelerating the marketization. This section also provides the scope of different segments and applications that can potentially influence the market in the future. The detailed information is based on current trends and historic milestones. Some of the players studied are Amazon (United States), Alibaba Group (China), eBay (United States), JD.com (China), Walmart (United States), Rakuten (Japan), AliExpress (part of Alibaba Group) (China), Taobao (part of Alibaba Group) (China), TMall Global (part of Alibaba Group) (China), Wish (United States).
The Global Cross-border B2C e-Commerce Market was valued at USD 755.4 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 6672.7 Billion by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 29.4% during 2023-2029.
Definition:
The "Cross-border B2C e-Commerce" market refers to the sector of electronic commerce (e-commerce) in which businesses sell products or services directly to consumers (B2C) across international borders. This involves online transactions where customers from one country purchase goods or services from businesses located in another country. In cross-border B2C e-commerce, the entire shopping and purchasing process takes place electronically through websites, mobile apps, and other digital platforms. Businesses can access a global customer base without the need for physical store locations in each market, reaching consumers across different countries. Sellers in one country ship products to customers located in another country, often utilizing international shipping services and logistics partners. Transactions are facilitated through various digital payment methods, allowing customers to pay in their local currencies and businesses to receive payments securely.
Market Trends:
• Cross-border e-commerce has been on the rise due to improved logistics, increased connectivity, and digital payment solutions, allowing consumers to shop from international retailers easily.
• Online marketplaces like Amazon, Alibaba, eBay, and others have facilitated cross-border trade by providing a platform for sellers and buyers from different countries to connect.
• Successful cross-border e-commerce involves adapting to local preferences, languages, and cultural nuances. Many companies are investing in localization strategies to cater to different markets.
Market Drivers:
• The widespread availability of the internet and reliable shipping options has enabled cross-border e-commerce growth.
• Secure and convenient payment gateways have reduced barriers to cross-border transactions.
• Efficient and cost-effective shipping and delivery options have facilitated the movement of goods internationally.
Market Opportunities:
• Cross-border e-commerce offers access to a broader customer base, especially in regions where local options might be limited.
• Consumers can access products that may not be available in their own countries, driving demand for unique and specialized items.
• As internet access and digital literacy increase in emerging markets, these regions become attractive for cross-border expansion.
Market Challenges:
• Each country has its own set of regulations, taxes, customs duties, and consumer protection laws that e-commerce businesses must adhere to. Navigating these complex and varied legal frameworks can be daunting and time-consuming.
• Cross-border shipments can be delayed or blocked due to customs procedures, import/export restrictions, and complex paperwork. This can result in increased costs, longer delivery times, and customer dissatisfaction.
Target Audience:
• Agricultural Technology Companies
• Regulatory Bodies
• Potential Investors
• New Entrants
• Research and Development Institutes
• Others
2023E-2030 Global Cross-border B2C e-Commerce Market Competitive Analysis
Know your current market situation! Not just new products but ongoing products are also essential to analyse due to ever-changing market dynamics. The study allows marketers to understand consumer trends and segment analysis where they can face a rapid market share drop. Figure out who really the competition is in the marketplace, get to know market share analysis, market position, % Market Share, and segmented revenue.
Players Included in Research Coverage: Amazon (United States), Alibaba Group (China), eBay (United States), JD.com (China), Walmart (United States), Rakuten (Japan), AliExpress (part of Alibaba Group) (China), Taobao (part of Alibaba Group) (China), TMall Global (part of Alibaba Group) (China), Wish (United States)
Additionally, Past 2023E-2030 Global Cross-border B2C e-Commerce Market data breakdown, Market Entropy to understand development activity and Patent Analysis*, Competitors Swot Analysis, Product Specifications, and Peer Group Analysis including financial metrics are covered.
Segmentation and Targeting
Essential demographic, geographic, psychographic, and behavioural information about business segments in the 2023E-2030 Cross-border B2C e-Commerce market is targeted to aid in determining the features the company should encompass in order to fit into the business's requirements. For the Consumer-based market - the study is also classified with Market Maker information in order to understand better who the clients are, their buying behaviour, and patterns.
2023E-2030 Cross-border B2C e-Commerce Product Types In-Depth: Assorted Brands, In-House Brands
2023E-2030 Cross-border B2C e-Commerce Major Applications/End users: Apparel and Accessories, Personal Care and Beauty, Entertainment and Education, Healthcare and Nutrition, Food and Beverage, Others
2023E-2030 Cross-border B2C e-Commerce Major Geographical First Level Segmentation:
• APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and the Rest of APAC; the Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)
• Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)
• North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)
• South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)
• MEA (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)
Research Objectives:
- Focuses on the key manufacturers, to define, pronounce and examine the value, sales volume, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.
- To share comprehensive information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (opportunities, drivers, growth potential, industry-specific challenges and risks).
- To analyse the with respect to individual future prospects, growth trends and their involvement to the total market.
- To analyse reasonable developments such as agreements, expansions new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
- To deliberately profile the key players and systematically examine their growth strategies.
FIVE FORCES & PESTLE ANALYSIS:
In order to better understand market conditions five forces analysis is conducted that includes the Bargaining power of buyers, Bargaining power of suppliers, Threat of new entrants, Threat of substitutes, and Threat of rivalry.
• Political (Political policy and stability as well as trade, fiscal, and taxation policies)
• Economical (Interest rates, employment or unemployment rates, raw material costs, and foreign exchange rates)
• Social (Changing family demographics, education levels, cultural trends, attitude changes, and changes in lifestyles)
• Technological (Changes in digital or mobile technology, automation, research, and development)
• Legal (Employment legislation, consumer law, health, and safety, international as well as trade regulation and restrictions)
• Environmental (Climate, recycling procedures, carbon footprint, waste disposal, and sustainability)
