Presidents of Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan and their wives visited Shusha

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva and President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev and his wife Ziroatkhon Mirziyoyeva have visited the city of Shusha.

The heads of state and their wives visited the Saatli Mosque, viewed the “Heydar Aliyev and Garabagh” exhibition at the Creativity Center restored by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, as well as the monuments to prominent personalities of Azerbaijan such as Natavan, Bulbul and Uzeyir Hajibayli, which were shot by Armenians in Shusha during the occupation.

After viewing the master plan of Shusha, the presidents and their wives visited the Natavan spring, as well as the Yukhari Govhar Agha Mosque, House-Museum of Bulbul, Mehmandarov's Estate Complex and the Jidir Duzu plain.