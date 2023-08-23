Smart Agriculture System Market Next Big Thing | Major Giants- John Deere, DeLaval, Sentera
The 2023E-2030 Global Smart Agriculture System Market study with 132+ market data Tables, Pie charts & Figures is now released by HTF MI. The research assessment of the Market is designed to analyse futuristic trends, growth factors, industry opinions, and industry-validated market facts to forecast till 2029. The market Study is segmented by key a region that is accelerating the marketization. This section also provides the scope of different segments and applications that can potentially influence the market in the future. The detailed information is based on current trends and historic milestones. Some of the players studied are John Deere (United States), Trimble Inc. (United States), DeLaval Inc. (Sweden), AGCO Corporation (United States), Raven Industries Inc. (United States), Lindsay Corporation (United States), AG Leader Technology (United States), Topcon Positioning Systems (United States), CNH Industrial (United States), DICKEY-john Corporation (United States), Sentera LLC (United States).
The Global Smart Agriculture System Market was valued at USD 17.1 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 30.4 Billion by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 9.7% during 2023-2029.
Definition:
The "Smart Agriculture System" market refers to the sector of the agricultural industry that involves the integration of advanced technologies, data analytics, and automation solutions to enhance the efficiency, productivity, and sustainability of agricultural practices. Smart agriculture systems leverage various technologies, including the Internet of Things (IoT), sensors, drones, satellite imagery, data analytics, and artificial intelligence (AI), to collect, analyze, and interpret data from farms in real-time. Sensors placed in fields, on equipment, and in livestock can collect data on factors such as soil moisture, temperature, humidity, crop growth, and livestock health. Advanced analytics and AI algorithms process the collected data to generate insights and predictions that help farmers make informed decisions. Smart agriculture systems enable precision farming techniques by allowing farmers to apply resources (such as water, fertilizers, and pesticides) more accurately based on real-time data.
Market Trends:
• The development of comprehensive digital farming ecosystems that integrate various technologies and data sources to provide a holistic approach to agricultural management.
• Increasing use of artificial intelligence and advanced data analytics to interpret complex data sets, enabling more accurate predictions and insights for improved decision-making.
• Greater utilization of satellite imagery, drones, and remote sensing technologies to monitor crops, soil conditions, and livestock from a distance.
Market Drivers:
• The need to feed a rapidly growing global population is driving the adoption of technologies that can enhance agricultural efficiency and productivity.
• Depletion of resources like water and arable land necessitates more efficient farming practices that can be enabled by smart agriculture systems.
• Erratic weather patterns due to climate change require farmers to adapt quickly, and smart systems can provide the real-time data needed for informed decisions.
Market Opportunities:
• The need for sustainable agricultural practices creates opportunities for smart systems to optimize resource usage, reduce waste, and minimize environmental impact.
• The growing global population and increasing demand for food call for innovative ways to increase agricultural productivity, making smart agriculture systems crucial.
• The ongoing adoption of precision agriculture techniques offers opportunities for smart systems that enable precise and targeted farming practices.
Market Challenges:
• Implementation of smart agriculture systems can involve significant upfront costs for technology adoption, which can be a barrier for some farmers.
• Not all farmers are familiar with or comfortable using advanced technologies, leading to challenges in adoption and integration.
• Reliable internet connectivity is often lacking in rural areas, which can hinder the real-time data transmission needed for smart systems.
Target Audience:
• Agricultural Technology Companies
• Regulatory Bodies
• Potential Investors
• New Entrants
• Research and Development Institutes
• Others
2023E-2030 Global Smart Agriculture System Market Competitive Analysis
Know your current market situation! Not just new products but ongoing products are also essential to analyse due to ever-changing market dynamics. The study allows marketers to understand consumer trends and segment analysis where they can face a rapid market share drop. Figure out who really the competition is in the marketplace, get to know market share analysis, market position, % Market Share, and segmented revenue.
Players Included in Research Coverage: John Deere (United States), Trimble Inc. (United States), DeLaval Inc. (Sweden), AGCO Corporation (United States), Raven Industries Inc. (United States), Lindsay Corporation (United States), AG Leader Technology (United States), Topcon Positioning Systems (United States), CNH Industrial (United States), DICKEY-john Corporation (United States), Sentera LLC (United States)
Additionally, Past 2023E-2030 Global Smart Agriculture System Market data breakdown, Market Entropy to understand development activity and Patent Analysis*, Competitors Swot Analysis, Product Specifications, and Peer Group Analysis including financial metrics are covered.
Segmentation and Targeting
Essential demographic, geographic, psychographic, and behavioural information about business segments in the 2023E-2030 Smart Agriculture System market is targeted to aid in determining the features the company should encompass in order to fit into the business's requirements. For the Consumer-based market - the study is also classified with Market Maker information in order to understand better who the clients are, their buying behaviour, and patterns.
2023E-2030 Smart Agriculture System Product Types In-Depth: Hardware, Software, Services
2023E-2030 Smart Agriculture System Major Applications/End users: Precision farming, Livestock monitoring, Smart greenhouse, Others
2023E-2030 Smart Agriculture System Major Geographical First Level Segmentation:
• APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and the Rest of APAC; the Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)
• Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)
• North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)
• South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)
• MEA (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)
Research Objectives:
- Focuses on the key manufacturers, to define, pronounce and examine the value, sales volume, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.
- To share comprehensive information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (opportunities, drivers, growth potential, industry-specific challenges and risks).
- To analyse the with respect to individual future prospects, growth trends and their involvement to the total market.
- To analyse reasonable developments such as agreements, expansions new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
- To deliberately profile the key players and systematically examine their growth strategies.
FIVE FORCES & PESTLE ANALYSIS:
In order to better understand market conditions five forces analysis is conducted that includes the Bargaining power of buyers, Bargaining power of suppliers, Threat of new entrants, Threat of substitutes, and Threat of rivalry.
• Political (Political policy and stability as well as trade, fiscal, and taxation policies)
• Economical (Interest rates, employment or unemployment rates, raw material costs, and foreign exchange rates)
• Social (Changing family demographics, education levels, cultural trends, attitude changes, and changes in lifestyles)
• Technological (Changes in digital or mobile technology, automation, research, and development)
• Legal (Employment legislation, consumer law, health, and safety, international as well as trade regulation and restrictions)
• Environmental (Climate, recycling procedures, carbon footprint, waste disposal, and sustainability)
Thanks for reading this article, you can also make sectional purchase or opt-in for regional report by limiting the scope to only North America, ANZ, Europe or MENA Countries, Eastern Europe or European Union.
