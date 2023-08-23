Bubble Tea Market is Projected to have a Rapid-Paced CAGR of 9% During the Forecast Period of 2023 to 2033 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

According to Future Market Insights, the substantial growth of the Bubble Tea Market is due to the rising consumption of tea and nootropic drinks amongst the working-class populace and students, coupled with zero-fat and low-calorie contents made available at bubble tea stores, which is a prime factor fueling the demand for bubble tea further in the global market. The research covers, among others, market size and forecast data for Bubble Tea with detailed segmentations of both revenue and shipment terms, as well as 10-year forecasts out to 2033

NEWARK, Del, Aug. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Bubble Tea Market is expected to increase at a 9% CAGR from 2023 to 2033, above the 9.1% CAGR witnessed between 2018 and 2022. This huge increase in growth rate suggests a high demand for bubble tea, resulting in a significant increase in market value from US$ 2.72 billion in 2023 to US$ 6.17 billion by 2033.



The bubble tea market has experienced enormous expansion and appeal in recent years. Consumer demand for unique and exotic beverages is one of the primary drivers of this expansion. Bubble tea, also known as boba tea, is a refreshing blend of tea, milk, fruit tastes, and chewy tapioca pearls that appeals to a wide range of palates.

The market is driven by the growing popularity of Asian cuisine and the influence of social media, which has played a significant role in promoting and popularizing bubble tea globally. The visually appealing presentation, customizable options, and innovative flavors have made bubble tea a trendy and sought-after beverage choice.

There are, nevertheless, some constraints and hazards to consider. Some bubble tea versions have a high sugar content, which has generated concerns about their influence on health and wellness. Furthermore, the market's expanding competition, with several bubble tea brands emerging, presents a challenge for new and established businesses.

Despite these obstacles, the bubble tea market offers numerous potential. Sugar-free and fruit-based bubble tea varieties have been developed in response to increased customer demand for healthier options. Furthermore, growing market presence through online delivery platforms and cooperation with other food and beverage companies can assist in reaching new client groups and increasing market reach.

The bubble tea sector has numerous potential for expansion and innovation. Market players can continue to capitalize on the popularity and demand for bubble tea and drive the market's expansion by addressing consumer health concerns, adopting new taste profiles, and employing digital marketing methods.

Key Takeaways

In the United States, the market is growing at a CAGR of 23.9% in 2022.

in 2022. The United Kingdom is expected to develop at a CAGR of 5.1% by 2033, suggesting a strong industry outlook and rising consumer interest in novel beverage options.

by 2033, suggesting a strong industry outlook and rising consumer interest in novel beverage options. The increased popularity of specialty beverages and the influence of global food trends are predicted to push India's Bubble Tea market to a CAGR of 4.7% by 2033.

by 2033. China's Bubble Tea market is expected to develop at a CAGR of 11.4% by 2033, driven by the country's growing urban population and changing customer preferences for creative and refreshing beverages.

by 2033, driven by the country's growing urban population and changing customer preferences for creative and refreshing beverages. Japan’s market has a compound annual growth rate of 4.8% as per the forecast for 2022.





Key companies proliferating in the bubble tea market

Bobabox Ltd. Bubble Tea House Company Fokus, Inc. Gong Cha ChaTime Lollicup USA, Inc. Bubble Tea Supply, Inc. T Bun International Ten Ren's Tea Time Troika JC

Recent Developments:

CoCo Fresh Tea & Juice is a global bubble tea franchise that stresses using fresh, high-quality ingredients. Their distinctive fruit teas combine fresh fruits with tea to create refreshing and tasty beverages.

Tiger Sugar is known for its distinctive and visually appealing cocktails with a "tiger stripe" pattern. They specialize in brown sugar bubble tea, which is made with slow-cooked brown sugar syrup for a rich, caramelized flavor profile.

Key Segments in the Bubble Tea Market



By Base Ingredient:

Black Tea

Green Tea

Oolong Tea

White Tea

Others



By Sugar Content:

Regular

Reduced Sugar/Sugar-Free

By Toppings:

Pearl

Grass Jelly

Coconut Jelly

Red Bean

Multiple/Others



By Distribution Channel:

Direct (B2B)

Indirect (B2C)

Online Retailing



By Region:

North America

Latin America

Asia Pacific

MEA

Europe





