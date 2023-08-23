Alternative Products Expo Coming to Las Vegas in September!

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via CannabisNewsWire (“CNW”) — Alternative Products Expo ("Alt Pro Expo"), a renowned pioneer in hosting successful conferences throughout North and South America, is thrilled to announce its upcoming event in the vibrant city of Las Vegas. The Las Vegas Expo 2023 is set to take place at the expansive World Market Center, the largest event venue in downtown Las Vegas, from September 14-16, 2023.



Nestled in the heart of a city renowned for its world-class trade shows, larger-than-life reputation, and exceptional facilities, Alt Pro Expo is poised to provide an unparalleled platform for the dynamic and rapidly evolving alternative products industry. Las Vegas, with its diverse attractions and global allure, presents an ideal backdrop for this forward-looking event.

The city of Las Vegas is already home to 3,000+ licensed tobacco retailers and generates more than $170 million in sales from vape and hemp-derived products. Its legendary nightlife and reputation as a premier party destination promises an unforgettable experience for consumers seeking to explore the alternative products landscape.

Alt Pro Expo stands as the foremost event for the counterculture industry, attracting a diverse array of participants, including leading manufacturers, seasoned wholesale buyers, innovators and suppliers, reputed vendors, scientific and business researchers, executive management teams, budding entrepreneurs, and seasoned industry professionals.

The expo has established a reputation as a revolutionary business-networking festival that features an immense portfolio of innovative alternative products, including vape and hemp products, CBD, disposables, kratom, mushrooms, functional beverages, dietary supplements, nootropics, nicotine replacement, energy enhancers, mood changers and a host of other accessories.

The exhibition will feature an impressive lineup of 150 leading brands, including industry giants such as Lincig, Dongguan Songni Electronics, The CP International Ltd, Delta Munchies and The Ace Leaf. Hosted within the state-of-the-art exhibition space of the World Market Center, the event offers a perfect synergy of business opportunities for both emerging and established companies, coupled with a sense of wonder and excitement for enthusiastic attendees engaging in thought-provoking conversations around cutting-edge product innovation.

Attendees can also look forward to plenty of exclusive deals and special show discounts, all while immersing themselves in the latest trends and innovations, in a dynamic, friendly and vibrant atmosphere.

Participating companies gain a unique chance to elevate their brand’s visibility on a global scale. They can also forge lasting relationships with savvy attendees and establish meaningful connections with potential partners for years to come.

Distinguished leadership and industry veterans from renowned entities such as 3CHI, B2B Wholesaler Magazine, Blast Off, Cannabis & Tech Today, Coastal Clouds and Dozo will be readily accessible and eager to share their knowledge, insights and answer any questions.

Sebastian Carmona, head of partnerships, expressed his enthusiasm, stating: "Alternative Products Expo has established a reputation as the number one platform in the Americas for showcasing the very best that the counterculture industry has to offer. With an atmosphere that is optimized for both business efficiency and deeply meaningful conversations, companies can forge lifelong partnerships, while attendees can explore hundreds of innovative products and services at a level far deeper than they would have expected. The event in Las Vegas, one of the most iconic cities in the world, is a wonderful opportunity for us to contribute to its already thriving counterculture. We only envision the market expanding even faster, and not just in terms of volume. The nuanced tastes of consumers have laid the foundation as a hot bed for dynamism and innovation in product categories. We are eager to meet well-established industry professionals and avid customers from the region and beyond and would urge anyone interested to come be a part of our passionate community."

Secure your tickets at https://altproexpo.com/tickets/

To register interest to become an exhibitor or sponsor the expo, visit https://altproexpo.com/become-an-exhibitor/

About Alternative Products Expo

Alternative Products Expo, formerly USA CBD Expo, is a production of ZJ Events. Our founders were once exhibitors who, after attending countless trade show events, saw an opportunity to build upon their experience and create an event that combined the best they had seen, with their own notion of what was missing in these business gatherings. By bringing the alternative community together, we seek to provide industry professionals from all corners of the market with an immersive and unique opportunity for networking and business expansion.