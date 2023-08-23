Rise8 Unveils Agenda for Prodacity 2023 Featuring Talks from GovTech Innovators and Change Agents with the Audacity to Continuously Ship Outcomes to Prod
The symposium takes place from November 6-8, 2023, in Washington, D.C.
WASHINGTON, Aug. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rise8, an elite software firm for critical missions, today announced the agenda for Prodacity 2023, its second annual symposium. Prodacity is the only in-person symposium for GovTech innovators and change agents, both newcomers and veterans alike, that shares knowledge to start, scale, and improve the next generation of government software organizations.
What: Rise8 Prodacity 2023
Where: This Prodacity 2023 symposium will take place in-person, at the Hamilton Hotel in Washington, D.C.
When: November 6-8, 2023
Why: Attendees will experience a sales-free, no-theater experience, designed to help attendees learn where to start, how to navigate complex systems, and learn critical methods, practices, and a mindset to create meaningful change. Armed with experience and lessons, the event promises to empower every discipline in GovTech with invaluable strategies to tackle complex problems.
Prodacity 2023 Featured Talks:
- Corporate Rebels: Make Work More Fun
- Govtech: Delivering a Future Where Fewer Bad Things Happen Because of Bad Software
- Siobhán Mc Feeney, CTO of Kohls: Digital Operating Models and Organizing for Success
- Govtech Platforms Don’t Have to Suck
- The Art and Science of Continuous ATO
- Authors Marina Nitze & Nick Sinai: Hack Your Bureaucracy
- Hack Your Force Design: Where do Software Factories Belong in a Government Org?
- Dominica DeGrandis: Making Work More Visible
- Transforming Compliance Bureaucracy into Continuous Risk Management
- Growing Yourself as a Digital Transformation Leader
- And so much more!
To learn more about Prodacity 2023 and register to attend, visit https://rise8.us/prodacity.
About Rise8
Rise8 is an elite software development firm for critical missions. We are revolutionizing the way federal agencies and companies develop complex software to continuously deliver a future where fewer bad things happen because of bad software. Learn more at: https://rise8.us/.
