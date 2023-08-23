Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,124 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 476,903 in the last 365 days.

Rise8 Unveils Agenda for Prodacity 2023 Featuring Talks from GovTech Innovators and Change Agents with the Audacity to Continuously Ship Outcomes to Prod

The symposium takes place from November 6-8, 2023, in Washington, D.C.

WASHINGTON, Aug. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rise8, an elite software firm for critical missions, today announced the agenda for Prodacity 2023, its second annual symposium. Prodacity is the only in-person symposium for GovTech innovators and change agents, both newcomers and veterans alike, that shares knowledge to start, scale, and improve the next generation of government software organizations.

What: Rise8 Prodacity 2023

Where: This Prodacity 2023 symposium will take place in-person, at the Hamilton Hotel in Washington, D.C.

When: November 6-8, 2023

Why: Attendees will experience a sales-free, no-theater experience, designed to help attendees learn where to start, how to navigate complex systems, and learn critical methods, practices, and a mindset to create meaningful change. Armed with experience and lessons, the event promises to empower every discipline in GovTech with invaluable strategies to tackle complex problems.

Prodacity 2023 Featured Talks:

  • Corporate Rebels: Make Work More Fun
  • Govtech: Delivering a Future Where Fewer Bad Things Happen Because of Bad Software
  • Siobhán Mc Feeney, CTO of Kohls: Digital Operating Models and Organizing for Success
  • Govtech Platforms Don’t Have to Suck
  • The Art and Science of Continuous ATO
  • Authors Marina Nitze & Nick Sinai: Hack Your Bureaucracy
  • Hack Your Force Design: Where do Software Factories Belong in a Government Org?
  • Dominica DeGrandis: Making Work More Visible
  • Transforming Compliance Bureaucracy into Continuous Risk Management
  • Growing Yourself as a Digital Transformation Leader
  • And so much more!

To learn more about Prodacity 2023 and register to attend, visit https://rise8.us/prodacity.

Rise8 Helpful Links
Prodacity 2023: https://rise8.us/prodacity.
Website: https://rise8.us/
Blog: https://rise8.us/resources
Twitter: https://twitter.com/Rise8_Inc
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/rise8/

About Rise8
Rise8 is an elite software development firm for critical missions. We are revolutionizing the way federal agencies and companies develop complex software to continuously deliver a future where fewer bad things happen because of bad software. Learn more at: https://rise8.us/.

Media Contact
Kelly Hall
Offleash for Rise8
rise8@offleashpr.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

Rise8 Unveils Agenda for Prodacity 2023 Featuring Talks from GovTech Innovators and Change Agents with the Audacity to Continuously Ship Outcomes to Prod

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, IT Industry ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more