Atlanta’s LeadCoverage Listed Again as Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Company

LeadCoverage successfully achieved substantial revenue growth despite inflation, increasing capital costs and difficult hiring conditions

ATLANTA, Aug. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LeadCoverage, Atlanta’s premier B2B marketing and public relations firm specializing in helping companies boost lead generation through targeted marketing strategies and media coverage, announced today it is recognized as an Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Company. For the second consecutive year, LeadCoverage is listed among the fastest-growing, privately owned companies in America, ranking #2601 on the list, #226 in advertising & marketing and #120 in the state of Georgia.



Founded in 2017 by supply chain experts Kara Brown and Will Haraway, LeadCoverage’s acknowledgement among the Inc. 5000 class of 2023 means the company has sustained remarkable revenue growth despite many industry-wide challenges, including inflation and hiring hurdles. The ability to successfully deliver strategic media coverage that drives inbound conversions and measurable ROI for clients in the transportation and logistics industries during strained economic times further solidifies the need for LeadCoverage’s niche marketing and public relations services within an ever-growing supply chain industry.

“Our amazing supply chain clients believe in the work we do because the LeadCoverage team provides credible counsel and results for their growing businesses,” said Kara Brown, CEO and co-founder, LeadCoverage. “LeadCoverage’s talented and dedicated team of marketing professionals has helped to propel our growth 209% over three years by providing outstanding service to our clients, and the great part about it is we grow as our clients grow - in revenue, credibility, as well as brand awareness.”

Serving as many clients’ in-house marketing and public relations teams - or extensions of them, LeadCoverage has become the trusted lead generation powerhouse sought after by supply chain executives.

“The last two years of our inclusion in the Inc. 5000 coincide with a historic period of growth, visibility and investment in the supply chain industry,” said Will Haraway, chief content officer and co-founder, LeadCoverage. “We pride ourselves in amplifying the expertise of our great clients who understand every node of the supply chain and how each logistics movement impacts global commerce now and in the future.”

About LeadCoverage

LeadCoverage is a premier B2B marketing and PR firm that helps companies develop and boost lead generation through targeted marketing strategies and media coverage that drives inbound conversions and measurable marketing ROI. LeadCoverage also provides revenue operation services including marketing and sales alignment, perfecting techstacks, social and email conversion, SEO and PPC, and sales accountability. The supply chain and heavy industrial focused agency was started by two long-haul industry experts, Kara Brown and Will Haraway.

