SGS Opens State-of-the-Art EMC Testing Laboratory in Senai, Malaysia
EAST SUSSEX, UK, August 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- SGS, the world's leading testing, inspection and certification company, has opened a new, state-of-the-art electromagnetic compatibility (EMC) and radio frequency (RF) testing laboratory in Senai, Malaysia, strategically located within Johor’s electronics and electrical (E&E) manufacturing hub. This facility expands SGS’s global quality testing capability in the region.
The state-of-the-art facility, which stands as a beacon of innovation and technological excellence in the region, features a sophisticated EMC/RF testing center specifically designed for the comprehensive evaluation of household E&E products.
EMC testing is necessary for virtually every product that works with electricity as electromagnetic interference can cause a malfunction or interference with other electric devices.
Spanning 5,300 square meters, the facility is strategically located within the heart of the E&E manufacturing hub in Johor, adjacent to Senai International Airport and the Malaysia-Singapore border, and within reach of Indonesia’s EE manufacturing hub. Retailers, manufacturers and brand owners across the region gain local access to cutting-edge product testing services for research and development, shorter turnaround times and better quality services; streamlining and accelerating their route to new international markets.
The laboratory is also a hub for battery safety testing, restricted chemical substance analysis, and food testing. This extensive scope and stringent testing capability reinforces SGS's commitment to facilitating safe, reliable and sustainable products that adhere to international, national and industry-specific standards.
Malcolm Reid, Chief Operating Officer-South-East Asia Pacific, SGS, said: “The opening of our advanced laboratory, equipped with cutting-edge capabilities, exemplifies our commitment to the highest levels of quality, safety and compliance for a rapidly evolving market. It also significantly contributes to expanding market reach for our clients, both on a domestic and global scale.”
Demonstrating SGS’s commitment to environmental stewardship and energy efficiency, the facility also incorporates a cutting-edge photovoltaic system designed to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and boost energy efficiency.
SGS EMC services
SGS has the electrical and electronic industry regulatory and technical expertise to provide testing services for abuse, benchmarking, durability, electrical, EMC/RF, environmental, life cycle analysis, performance, safety standards and transportation on cells, batteries and modules.
Its holistic Total Solution Services for E&E products, delivered through a global network of accredited testing laboratories, ensure manufacturers and retailers have access to expert support at every stage of the product life cycle – from design, production and regulatory compliance to the import and export of goods.
About SGS
We are SGS – the world’s leading testing, inspection and certification company. We are recognized as the global benchmark for sustainability, quality and integrity. Our 98,000 employees operate a network of 2,650 offices and laboratories, working together to enable a better, safer and more interconnected world.
Jackie Brown
Sugarloaf Marketing
+44 7792 970919
jackie@sugarloafmarketing.com