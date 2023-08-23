Dan Gibbons Turkey Trot Celebrates 40 Years of Feeding the Hungry in DuPage County

The 40th Annual Dan Gibbons Turkey Trot takes place in downtown Elmhurst, IL, on Thanksgiving Day, November 23, 2023.

ELMHURST, ILINOIS, UNITED STATES, August 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Ask someone around Chicago if they are familiar with the Dan Gibbons Turkey Trot and you are likely to get a response like, “That’s the Thanksgiving Day 5k in Elmhurst, right?” or “My family participates every year!” What started as an idea among volunteer football coaches at Visitation Grade School in Elmhurst has grown into a local tradition. This year Gibbons and company will celebrate 40 years of their annual Turkey Trot.

Throughout the Dan Gibbons Turkey Trot’s 40 years, the focus has remained on helping the hungry in DuPage County. To date, the Turkey Trot and the parent organization, the Dan Gibbons Turkey Trot Foundation, have donated over $3.9 million. The growth of the event has allowed the organization to support a number of DuPage County nonprofits. This year, an application process was used to determine the beneficiaries. Sixteen organizations were chosen, and all proceeds from this year’s Turkey Trot will be distributed among them.

“This is my life’s work, and I’m thrilled that we have been able to help so many people since we started in 1984,” says Gibbons. “We’re pulling out all of the stops to make the 40th anniversary the biggest Turkey Trot yet.”

In recent years, the Dan Gibbons Turkey Trot has featured Chicago Blackhawks’ National Anthem singer Jim Cornelison, multiple flyovers by the Lima Lima Flight Team, an honor guard featuring local veterans, and other special events. The COVID-19 pandemic couldn’t even stop the Turkey Trot from taking place. In 2020, a virtual Turkey Trot was held, with people participating from around the world. A hybrid event was held in 2021, before returning to the traditional format last year.

Mike Havala, President and CEO of Loaves & Fishes Community Services, shared his gratitude for the Turkey Trot’s support, "Over the years, the Dan Gibbons Turkey Trot Foundation has made a significant difference in the lives of families served by Loaves & Fishes. The Foundation has been extremely supportive of our work, and the impact from their generosity lives on and on."

Gibbons and the rest of the Turkey Trot family invite you to help celebrate the 40th Anniversary of a Chicagoland staple. Whether you are new to the Turkey Trot or have been participating with your family for years, you are in for a treat! You can register for this year's Turkey Trot at https://dangibbonsturkeytrot.org. If you would like to contribute to the Dan Gibbons Turkey Trot's efforts to feed the hungry in DuPage County, but are unable to participate in the Turkey Trot, you can make a donation at https://dangibbonsturkeytrot.org/40years.