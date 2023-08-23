Smart Fitness Wear Market to Witness Major Growth by 2029 | Amazfit, Decathlon, Samsung
The 2023E-2030 Global Smart Fitness Wear Market study with 132+ market data Tables, Pie charts & Figures is now released by HTF MI. The research assessment of the Market is designed to analyse futuristic trends, growth factors, industry opinions, and industry-validated market facts to forecast till 2029. The market Study is segmented by key a region that is accelerating the marketization. This section also provides the scope of different segments and applications that can potentially influence the market in the future. The detailed information is based on current trends and historic milestones. Some of the players studied are GOQii (United States), Fitbit (United States), Mi (China), Amazfit (China), Polar (Finland), Garmin (United States), Samsung (South Korea), Fitbit Versa (United States), Honor (China), Noise (India), Realme (China), Decathlon (France), Fastrack (India), others.
The Global Smart Fitness Wear Market was valued at USD 4.31 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 19.4 Billion by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 24.7% during 2023-2029.
Definition:
The "Smart Fitness Wear" market refers to the segment of the fitness and technology industry that involves the production, distribution, and utilization of clothing and accessories designed with integrated smart technologies to enhance and monitor fitness and health-related activities. This market has emerged as a result of the convergence of fitness and wellness with wearable technology. Smart fitness wear includes garments and accessories embedded with sensors, microprocessors, and connectivity features that allow users to track various aspects of their physical activity, performance, and health metrics. These wearable devices are designed to provide real-time data, feedback, and insights, helping individuals make informed decisions about their fitness routines and overall well-being.
Market Trends:
• The trend toward proactive health management has led to the integration of advanced health monitoring features in smart fitness wearables, such as continuous heart rate tracking, blood oxygen level monitoring, and stress detection.
• Smart fitness wearables are evolving to provide more sophisticated data integration with comprehensive insights, allowing users to track not only their physical activity but also sleep quality, nutrition, and other wellness metrics.
• Many smart fitness wearables are incorporating artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning to offer personalized workout plans, coaching, and recommendations based on users' data and goals.
Market Drivers:
• The increasing focus on health and well-being has driven consumer interest in tools that enable them to monitor and improve their fitness levels and overall health.
• Advances in sensors, battery life, connectivity, and data analytics have made smart fitness wearables more accurate, user-friendly, and appealing.
• The shift to remote work has led to a greater emphasis on home-based workouts and virtual fitness experiences, creating a demand for devices that cater to these needs.
Market Opportunities:
• There's an opportunity for smart fitness wear to play a role in healthcare by providing patients with continuous health monitoring and enabling remote patient monitoring for medical professionals.
• As the global population ages, there's a growing market for smart fitness wear targeting senior citizens who want to maintain an active and healthy lifestyle.
• Companies have the opportunity to create comprehensive health and fitness ecosystems by integrating smart fitness wear with other technologies like smart home devices, telemedicine, and wellness apps.
Market Challenges:
• Ensuring the accuracy and reliability of data collected by smart fitness wearables is a challenge, as discrepancies could impact users' decisions about their health and fitness routines.
• Collecting personal health data raises concerns about privacy and data security, especially as wearable devices become more integrated with various online platforms.
Target Audience:
• New Entrants/Investors
• Analysts and Strategic Business Planners
• Venture and Capitalist
• Government Research Organizations
• Private Research Organization
• Government Bodies
• Others
2023E-2030 Global Smart Fitness Wear Market Competitive Analysis
Know your current market situation! Not just new products but ongoing products are also essential to analyse due to ever-changing market dynamics. The study allows marketers to understand consumer trends and segment analysis where they can face a rapid market share drop. Figure out who really the competition is in the marketplace, get to know market share analysis, market position, % Market Share, and segmented revenue.
Players Included in Research Coverage: GOQii (United States), Fitbit (United States), Mi (China), Amazfit (China), Polar (Finland), Garmin (United States), Samsung (South Korea), Fitbit Versa (United States), Honor (China), Noise (India), Realme (China), Decathlon (France), Fastrack (India), others
Additionally, Past 2023E-2030 Global Smart Fitness Wear Market data breakdown, Market Entropy to understand development activity and Patent Analysis*, Competitors Swot Analysis, Product Specifications, and Peer Group Analysis including financial metrics are covered.
Segmentation and Targeting
Essential demographic, geographic, psychographic, and behavioural information about business segments in the 2023E-2030 Smart Fitness Wear market is targeted to aid in determining the features the company should encompass in order to fit into the business's requirements. For the Consumer-based market - the study is also classified with Market Maker information in order to understand better who the clients are, their buying behaviour, and patterns.
2023E-2030 Smart Fitness Wear Product Types In-Depth: Sports, Fitness, Personal Medical, Assisted Living
2023E-2030 Smart Fitness Wear Major Applications/End users: Smartwatch, Wristband, Smart Clothing, Shoes, Bike Computers, Others
2023E-2030 Smart Fitness Wear Major Geographical First Level Segmentation:
• APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and the Rest of APAC; the Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)
• Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)
• North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)
• South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)
• MEA (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)
Research Objectives:
- Focuses on the key manufacturers, to define, pronounce and examine the value, sales volume, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.
- To share comprehensive information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (opportunities, drivers, growth potential, industry-specific challenges and risks).
- To analyse the with respect to individual future prospects, growth trends and their involvement to the total market.
- To analyse reasonable developments such as agreements, expansions new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
- To deliberately profile the key players and systematically examine their growth strategies.
FIVE FORCES & PESTLE ANALYSIS:
In order to better understand market conditions five forces analysis is conducted that includes the Bargaining power of buyers, Bargaining power of suppliers, Threat of new entrants, Threat of substitutes, and Threat of rivalry.
• Political (Political policy and stability as well as trade, fiscal, and taxation policies)
• Economical (Interest rates, employment or unemployment rates, raw material costs, and foreign exchange rates)
• Social (Changing family demographics, education levels, cultural trends, attitude changes, and changes in lifestyles)
• Technological (Changes in digital or mobile technology, automation, research, and development)
• Legal (Employment legislation, consumer law, health, and safety, international as well as trade regulation and restrictions)
• Environmental (Climate, recycling procedures, carbon footprint, waste disposal, and sustainability)
Thanks for reading this article, you can also make sectional purchase or opt-in for regional report by limiting the scope to only North America, ANZ, Europe or MENA Countries, Eastern Europe or European Union.
