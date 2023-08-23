E-sports in Education Market Is Booming So Rapidly | Activision Blizzard, Epic Games, Riot Games
The Latest Released E-sports in Education market study has evaluated the future growth potential of E-sports in Education market and provides information and useful stats on market structure and size. The report is intended to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision-makers take sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Additionally, the report also identifies and analyses changing dynamics, and emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges, opportunities, and restraints in the E-sports in Education market. The study includes market share analysis and profiles of players such as Activision Blizzard (United States), Epic Games (United States), Nintendo (Japan), Riot Games (United States), Valve Corporation (United States), Wargaming.Net (Belarus), EA Sports (United States), Hi-Rez Studios (United States), Microsoft Studios (United States), Electronic Arts Inc. (United States)
"According to HTF Market Intelligence, the United States E-sports in Education market is expected to see a growth rate of 11.68% and may see market size of USD1,101.25 Million by 2029, currently pegged at USD525.13 Million."
Definition:
Esports (electronic sports) in education refers to the integration of competitive video gaming into educational settings, ranging from K-12 schools to universities and beyond. Esports programs in education encompass a variety of activities, including competitive gaming teams, esports-related coursework, and the incorporation of esports concepts into curriculum and extracurricular activities. This trend has gained momentum due to the popularity of esports and the potential educational benefits it offers. Esports in education is a growing trend that taps into students' existing interests and offers them opportunities to develop valuable skills. When managed thoughtfully, esports can provide a unique and engaging educational experience that goes beyond simply playing games, fostering teamwork, leadership, and technical skills that are relevant in today's digital world.
Revenue and Sales Estimation — Historical Revenue and sales volume are presented and further data is triangulated with top-down and bottom-up approaches to forecast complete market size and to estimate forecast numbers for key regions covered in the report along with classified and well-recognized Types and end-use industry.
SWOT Analysis on E-sports in Education Players
In addition to Market Share analysis of players, in-depth profiling, product/service, and business overview, the study also concentrates on BCG matrix, heat map analysis, FPNV positioning along with SWOT analysis to better correlate market competitiveness.
Demand from top-notch companies and government agencies is expected to rise as they seek more information on the latest scenario. Check the Demand Determinants section for more information.
Regulation Analysis
• Local System and Other Regulation: Regional variations in Laws for the use of E-sports in Education
• Regulation and its Implications
• Other Compliances
FIVE FORCES & PESTLE ANALYSIS:
In order to better understand market conditions five forces analysis is conducted that includes the Bargaining power of buyers, Bargaining power of suppliers, Threat of new entrants, Threat of substitutes, and Threat of rivalry.
• Political (Political policy and stability as well as trade, fiscal, and taxation policies)
• Economical (Interest rates, employment or unemployment rates, raw material costs, and foreign exchange rates)
• Social (Changing family demographics, education levels, cultural trends, attitude changes, and changes in lifestyles)
• Technological (Changes in digital or mobile technology, automation, research, and development)
• Legal (Employment legislation, consumer law, health, and safety, international as well as trade regulation and restrictions)
• Environmental (Climate, recycling procedures, carbon footprint, waste disposal, and sustainability)
Heat map Analysis, 3-Year Financial and Detailed Company Profiles of Key & Emerging Players: Activision Blizzard (United States), Epic Games (United States), Nintendo (Japan), Riot Games (United States), Valve Corporation (United States), Wargaming.Net (Belarus), EA Sports (United States), Hi-Rez Studios (United States), Microsoft Studios (United States), Electronic Arts Inc. (United States)
Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:
• APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and the Rest of APAC; the Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)
• Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)
• North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)
• South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)
• MEA (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)
Some Extracts from E-sports in Education Market Study Table of Content
E-sports in Education Market Size (Sales) Market Share by Type (Product Category) [On demand, Live] in 2023
E-sports in Education Market by Application/End Users [K12, Higher Education]
Global E-sports in Education Sales and Growth Rate (2019-2029)
E-sports in Education Competition by Players/Suppliers, Region, Type, and Application
E-sports in Education (Volume, Value, and Sales Price) table defined for each geographic region defined.
Supply Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers, Industrial Chain Analysis
........and view more in complete table of Contents
