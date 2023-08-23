Analytics of Things Market Giants Spending Is Going To Boom with Microsoft, IBM, Google
The Latest Released Analytics of Things market study has evaluated the future growth potential of Analytics of Things market and provides information and useful stats on market structure and size. The report is intended to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision-makers take sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Additionally, the report also identifies and analyses changing dynamics, and emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges, opportunities, and restraints in the Analytics of Things market. The study includes market share analysis and profiles of players such as Cisco Systems (United States), Microsoft Corporation ((United States), SAP SE (Germany), Intel Corporation (United States), IBM Corporation (United States), Capgemini (France), TIBCO Software (United States), AGT International (Germany), Google, Inc. (United States)
According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Global Analytics of Things market to witness a CAGR of 29.30% during forecast period of 2023-2029. The market is segmented by Application (Energy Management, Security and Emergency Management, Building Automation, Infrastructure Management, Others) by Type (Software, Service) and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA).
Definition:
Analytics of Things (AoT) is the next step for Organizations implementing IoT. It conducts analytics on the data generated by IoT. IoT alone does not make sense as without conducting analytics, mere data collection will be of little use. Increase in rapidly changing technology and social media, Internet, and mobile utility, owing to the tremendous demand for analytics by various organizations is driving the Global AoT market. Further, There is a growth in massive data is mainly due to rise in the number of channels such as mobile computing, IoT, and social media which is leading to increased adoption of IoT enabled devices.
Market Trends:
• Ease of Deployment and Reduced Cost of Components
• Facilitates Analysis of Large Amount of Data Generated by IoT
Market Drivers:
• Increasing Frequency of End-to-End Automation Process
• Rising Number of Connected Device
• Soaring Need for Advanced Technology
Market Opportunities:
• Increasing Demand for IoT and Demand for Instant Information
• Big Organizations Investing in Advanced Technology and Skilled Human Resources
Revenue and Sales Estimation — Historical Revenue and sales volume are presented and further data is triangulated with top-down and bottom-up approaches to forecast complete market size and to estimate forecast numbers for key regions covered in the report along with classified and well-recognized Types and end-use industry.
SWOT Analysis on Analytics of Things Players
In addition to Market Share analysis of players, in-depth profiling, product/service, and business overview, the study also concentrates on BCG matrix, heat map analysis, FPNV positioning along with SWOT analysis to better correlate market competitiveness.
Demand from top-notch companies and government agencies is expected to rise as they seek more information on the latest scenario. Check the Demand Determinants section for more information.
Regulation Analysis
• Local System and Other Regulation: Regional variations in Laws for the use of Analytics of Things
• Regulation and its Implications
• Other Compliances
FIVE FORCES & PESTLE ANALYSIS:
In order to better understand market conditions five forces analysis is conducted that includes the Bargaining power of buyers, Bargaining power of suppliers, Threat of new entrants, Threat of substitutes, and Threat of rivalry.
• Political (Political policy and stability as well as trade, fiscal, and taxation policies)
• Economical (Interest rates, employment or unemployment rates, raw material costs, and foreign exchange rates)
• Social (Changing family demographics, education levels, cultural trends, attitude changes, and changes in lifestyles)
• Technological (Changes in digital or mobile technology, automation, research, and development)
• Legal (Employment legislation, consumer law, health, and safety, international as well as trade regulation and restrictions)
• Environmental (Climate, recycling procedures, carbon footprint, waste disposal, and sustainability)
Heat map Analysis, 3-Year Financial and Detailed Company Profiles of Key & Emerging Players: Cisco Systems (United States), Microsoft Corporation ((United States), SAP SE (Germany), Intel Corporation (United States), IBM Corporation (United States), Capgemini (France), TIBCO Software (United States), AGT International (Germany), Google, Inc. (United States)
Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:
• APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and the Rest of APAC; the Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)
• Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)
• North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)
• South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)
• MEA (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)
